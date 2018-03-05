Skoda Introduces Rapid Edition 2018

The Edition 2018 features only aesthetic additions and is similar to the discontinued Rapid Monte Carlo, which was launched last year

Skoda has introduced the Rapid Edition 2018, which is based on the top-spec Style variant. The new Edition 2018 is similar to the Monte Carlo edition which was launched last year but got discontinued soon after legal issues with an apparel brand, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. Like the Monte Carlo edition, Edition 2018 too is available with both manual and automatic versions of the petrol and diesel Rapid. Here’s the price difference between the Edition and the corresponding Style variant.









Prices (ex-showroom, Pan India)





Style





Edition









1.6-litre petrol manual





Rs 10.66 lakh





Rs 10.96 lakh









1.6-litre petrol automatic





Rs 11.91 lakh





Rs 12.21 lakh









1.5-litre diesel manual





Rs 12.48 lakh





Rs 12.78 lakh









1.5-litre diesel automatic





Rs 13.63 lakh





Rs 13.92 lakh









While the Monte Carlo was priced at a premium of nearly Rs 50,000, the Edition attracts approximately Rs 30,000. That’s because earlier when Skoda introduced the Monte Carlo edition in mid-2017, goodies such as Android Auto and CarPlay-equipped infotainment system and 16-inch alloy wheels were not offered with the existing Style variant.

Prime features of the Rapid Edition



Rides on machine-finished 16-inch wheels



Offers glossy black finish on the grille and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) along with contrasting black roof and smoked head and tail lamp



Offers Monte Carlo Edition-like sportier all-black cabin with contrast red stitching. The highlights on the inside are the new Vento-like flat-bottom steering wheel and snazzier upholstery with silver and red highlights



Carries over the features of the Style variant such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and CarPlay, among others



Should I buy one?

Since the extra premium that the Edition attracts has come down compared to the suspended Monte Carlo version, someone looking for a sportier Rapid could consider the Edition 2018 as it has noticeable aesthetic improvements inside out. In our books, the 30k premium is justified as you get relatively expensive machined wheels, premium upholstery and a flat-bottom steering wheel, among others, over the regular model.

