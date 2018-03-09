Skoda India Launches Limited Period Zeal Edition of its Entire Range!

The highlights of the ‘Zeal Editions’ are the all-black interiors and Alcantara leather wrapped seats

The Czech automaker has launched Zeal edition of its entire range in the country that include - Rapid, Octavia, Yeti and Superb. The company says that the special edition will be available to customers from March 9th, 2015 across the country for a limited period only.

What's Special In The Zeal Editions?

Octavia, Yeti and Superb

The premium range of Skoda India looks radically different in the Zeal edition compared to the stock offering. The highlight of all is the sporty all-black interiors featuring opulent Alcantara leather seats and black door trims.

Available with both TSI petrol and TDI diesel engines, Octavia (Ambition and Elegance trims) and Superb (Elegance) are available only in ‘Candy’ White and ‘Brilliant’ Silver while Yeti Zeal edition is available in its entire color range.

Rapid

Rapid doesn’t look as radical compared to its other Zeal edition siblings mentioned above rather the Rapid Zeal edition get comprehensive accessory packages. It does not have all black interiors but it offers beige Alcantara and leatherette seat upholstery, navigation device that couples up as a reverse parking camera screen, Parktronics - rear parking sensors, an observation mirror and floor textile mats. It is available in all the color options and with both petrol and diesel engines.