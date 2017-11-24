Skoda Announces Price Hike From New Year Onwards

The hike will range from 2-3 per cent on Skoda’s entire lineup and will come into effect from January 1, 2018

Czech automaker Skoda has become the first manufacturer in the Indian market to announce price hikes from the year 2018. Every year, during this time, automakers declare price hikes for the coming year.

Skoda will increase prices in the range from 2-3 per cent, effective from January 01, 2018, applicable across its entire lineup. This includes the recently launched Kodiaq, which is its flagship product and its only SUV in the market as of now. Skoda has stated in an official release that the increase is due to the changing market conditions and various external economic factors.

Skoda’s lineup: Price Range (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Recent developments in Skoda Auto India



Skoda brought back the famous and opulent Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant of the Octavia after a long hiatus this month. It was there with the first-gen model and with the Laura as well (the second-gen Octavia) and now, Skoda has reintroduced it with the Octavia's third-gen facelift avatar.



Skoda launched the Kodiaq SUV in the country in October 2017.



The discontinued Yeti's replacement, the Skoda Karoq, is expected next year. It was spotted for the first time in India in October 2017.



Skoda reintroduced the long-awaited Octavia RS in the country in September 2017. The go-fast version of the Octavia was unavailable post the discontinuation of the Laura.


