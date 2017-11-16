Six Excuses People Give To Avoid Vehicle Insurance







India is a country of possibilities, and not all of those possibilities are nice. There is always a looming chance of something going wrong. That is why we have insurance. Today, having understood the need for it, we have insurance policies for everything that we might hold dear but is under the threat of getting destroyed.





Two wheelers aren’t an exception in this scenario. Currently, in the interest of consumers, the Government has made it mandatory for all bikes to be insured and while most bikes are insured for the first 1 or 2 years by the company itself, one has to renew their insurance to get it insured further. While you might think of it as the most obvious thing to do as you read this article, here we present to you the top six excuses we hear from people all the times on why their vehicle isn’t insured and we will burst your bubble on why they won’t work.



1. #Mujhekuchnahihogayaar



First of all #kuchnahihoga sein #KaamNahiChalega



Secondly, you’re not Bruce Willis from Unbreakable and neither is your bike a Transformer that it can protect itself. Certain times while on the road, certain situations can come up that might take you by a woeful surprise and hence...



*cue drumroll*



Insurance!



2. #NimbuMirchilagayatohhai

God can’t be everywhere and hence he created men who further created reliable insurance policies. So while, nimbumirchi wouldn’t do much except slowly rot on top of your bike and #KauuveKaMaltyag is just an effective method to make your bike smell like crow poop. Insurance plans will help you to reasonably salvage the best possible result after an unavoidable disaster



3. Insurance is too complicated

One can effectively sum up the cause of pretty much every problem in the world under the umbrella of the word ‘Unawareness’



Be it just let by ignorance and lack of interest, to lack of access to the right information. There should be no man or woman out there, who should find out about the existence and easy accessibility of insurance, after the calamity wrecks havoc in their life. One could call up any showroom or any bank and get the right information right away. Let us help you with one for start: Bharti Axa has several insurance plans to protect your bike in case of theft or accident, you can choose one as per your needs.



4. Signing up for insurance = singing up for loads of paperwork

In today’s time when we need everything fast and easy, the idea of signing up for insurance, booking appointments, choosing the plan, filing and submission of all the right documents just feels like driving off a cliff on purpose. But contrary to popular belief, getting a bike insurance these days is actually quite a simple and smooth affair. It can be done online as well on your desktop within five minutes. Click here, fill in the details and get the quote for a brand new insurance policy right away!



5. I don’t need insurance because I am a good driver/rider

Since you’re reading this article on our website, we safely assume, you’re not just another rider on the street, you know your ride as well as you know riding and fairly so, you may not see the point of getting the bike insured as you would never find yourself in a fix with your bike. But not everybody on the road does, we hear stories of unforeseen accidents taking place all the time, that were a result of another motorist or pedestrian’s fault. If you find yourself behind a rash driver at the signal you can’t do much with your driving skills. Insurance protects you in such situations.



6. Insurance is too expensive

An average Indian family gets a new scooter or a new bike after investing hard earned money that took blood, sweat and tears to make. Then imagine having your vehicle involved in an accident, or finding out it’s stolen.



While paying an insurance premium seem like an additional or even unnecessary expense, it is in fact an investment for a safer and better future. You don’t want all your hard work to end up valuing as much as metal scrap would in a junkyard after having gone through the horror of an accident. There are several insurance policies to the rescue and premiums aren’t as expensive as you would think.



Insurance for most bikes and scooters on the road comes at an annual premium of Rs. 500-1000 annual premiums.



So, now that you’ve been enlightened, toss those worries out of the window and breathe deep and easy because now you know insurance ke bina #KaamNahiChalega.