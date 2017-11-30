Seven-Seater Lexus RX L Unveiled

Gets an option of a six- or seven-seat configuration and has retained the flashy styling of the regular five-seat model

Lexus has held the world premiere of the longer version of the RX SUV, the RX L, at the ongoing 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. For the uninitiated, it was announced a few ago and is the three-row version of the RX SUV, which is also on sale in the country.









Lexus RX 450hL

Lexus RX 450h

Difference





Length

5,000 mm

4,890 mm

+110mm





Width

1,895 mm

1,895 mm

0





Height

1,720 mm

1,685 mm

-35mm





Wheelbase

2,790 mm

2,790 mm

0





Ground Clearance

200mm

195 mm

+5mm







Lexus has not altered the styling of the RX L from the RX as that’s what people seem to love about it. Instead, the Japanese luxury automaker has stretched it while retaining the same wheelbase as the regular model. The overall height has also been lowered slightly and the three-row model rides marginally higher than the two-row SUV.

Both the SUVs look identical and there’s virtually no aesthetic changes. However, Lexus highlighted that the rear windscreen of the RX L is more steeply raked compared to the regular RX model.

The second row in the Lexus RX L is relatively high set compared to the third row so that last row passengers can get more leg room. There are six- and seven-seat options available with the RX L, where the former gets captain seats in the middle row while the latter features 40:20:40 splitting bench seat. It carries over the equipment list of the regular five-seater model and additionally offers three-zone air conditioning and a power-folding third-row seat, which are standard on the RX L models.

Mechanically, the RX L remains unaltered and carries over the hybrid powertrain of the RX. It is also available with the naturally aspirated V6 petrol model, the RX 350L. However, we are not concerned with it since the hybrid model, the RX 450hL, might come to India like the RX 450h. That’s because the RX in India is already priced well over Rs 1 crore (CBU import) and we believe that a three-row SUV makes more sense to a buyer. Also, the RX’s prime rivals, the Volvo XC90 and the Audi Q7, are both seven-seaters. Expect the Lexus RX 450hL to arrive sometime next year in India.





Vitals



Engine : 3.5-litre V6 naturally aspirated petrol

Electric motors : Two motors at each axle

Total system power: 308PS

Drivetrain: AWD (all-wheel-ride)



