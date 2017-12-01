Second-Gen Volvo XC60 To Launch On December 12

The second-gen Volvo XC60 is likely to be a diesel-only offering initially, similar to the S90 and the V90 Cross Country

Volvo is ready to introduce its next product for the Indian market, the second-generation XC60 midsize luxury SUV. The all-new model, based on Volvo’s SPA platform (Scalable Product Architecture), made its world debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.

The new Volvo XC60 will go up against the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 (all-new, third-gen model expected in 2018), and the Audi Q5 (all-new, second-gen model expected soon), along with the recently introduced Lexus NX 300h (hybrid). Both the Lexus NX 300h and the Volvo XC60 are relatively newer products in the midsize luxury SUV space compared to their German rivals and this could work in their favour.

The new XC60 adopts Volvo’s latest styling cues similar to the bigger brother, the XC90. It gets Thor’s hammer LED daytime running lights and sharper overall aesthetics.

The dashboard layout is inspired by the 90 series models, the S90, V90 and the XC90, including the larger, vertically mounted screen and AC vents. Further, it is dimensionally bigger as well, compared to the first-gen SUV.

At the time of launch, the Volvo XC60 is likely to be available only with a diesel engine - Volvo’s Drive-E 2.0-litre unit - with an 8-speed automatic transmission. However, it remains to be seen whether Volvo will introduce the D4 or D5 tune of the 2.0-litre motor. The former is available with the S90 (190PS/400Nm), while the latter powers the XC90 and V90 Cross Country (235PS/480Nm).

The new Volvo XC60 is likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 50-55 lakh as before. However, unlike the first-gen model, the second-gen SUV is expected to be assembled at Volvo’s Banglore-based facility, like the XC90.

