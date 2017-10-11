 Second-Gen Volkswagen Vento To Be Revealed In January 2018
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Second-Gen Volkswagen Vento To Be Revealed In January 2018

Second-Gen Volkswagen Vento To Be Revealed In January 2018

By: || Updated: 11 Oct 2017 01:30 PM
Second-Gen Volkswagen Vento To Be Revealed In January 2018

Based on the new Volkswagen Polo’s MQB A0 platform, the sedan is likely to make its debut in Brazil



2018 Volkswagen Vento/Virtus



The second-generation Volkswagen Vento/Polo sedan is likely to make its world debut in January 2018 as reported by the Brazilian media. Like the current first-gen model, the all-new sedan will borrow its styling cues, interior and platform from the new sixth-gen VW Polo which was revealed earlier this year. It is likely to make its world debut in Brazil with a ‘Virtus’ moniker.  



Both the VW Polo and the Vento are based on the German conglomerate’s smallest avatar of its popular MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) platform, the MQB A0. It is expected to be lighter and will have a larger footprint than the previous platform. 



So far, Volkswagen India hasn’t confirmed if it will be manufacturing the MQB A0 platform in the country. Hence it is hard to say whether the new-gen Polo and the Vento/Virtus will be introduced here. However, Volkswagen will eventually replace the current hatchback and the sedan in the near future to remain competitive in their respective segments.    



The second-gen VW Vento was spied completely undisguised in August this year and as expected the front styling is identical to the new Polo. It’s a similar story with the dashboard too and both the models will be more or less on par when it comes to features on offer.  



Recommended stories 





Source 


Read More on : Volkswagen Vento Automatic


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story First Made In India Volvo Car Rolls Out Of Factory

trending now

INDIA
Fare hike: AAP’s massive protest at all metro ...
TV
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Director Talat Jani ...
Auto
5 Interesting Facts About Tata Nexon