Second-Gen Maruti Ertiga To Debut In Indonesia On April 19

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 09:30 PM

Following the third-gen Swift and the Dzire, the 2018 Ertiga should also be based on Suzuki’s latest Heartect platform 



Suzuki Ertiga 2018



Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) is all set for the global reveal of the second-gen Ertiga at the upcoming 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show (April 19-29, 2018), as reported by our sister publication in Indonesia, OTO. As for India, the first-gen model was launched six years ago on this day, that is, April 12, 2012. Expect the new MPV to be introduced here around mid-2018.



Maruti Suzuki Ertiga   



Here’s what we expect from the 2018 Ertiga:




  • We expect the Heartect, Suzuki’s latest lightweight modular platform that underpins the Baleno, Swift, Ignis and the Dzire, to underpin the Ertiga as well. Expect the new Ertiga to shed some weight compared to the outgoing model (up to 1265kg)

  • The design of the upcoming Ertiga will be completely overhauled 

  • Spy shots suggest that the new Ertiga has grown dimensionally. The current-gen model has been criticised for its not-so-roomy third row and this issue might be addressed this time around with the increment expected in wheelbase and length

  • There could be a new 1.5-litre petrol engine powering the Ertiga. A 1.5-litre engine currently powers the Indonesia-spec S-Cross as well. The new engine will replace the slightly underpowered 1.4-litre K14B motor (which made its debut with the Ertiga in 2012). The current 1.4-litre motor doesn’t offer any tax benefit, so Maruti Suzuki can offer the 1.5-litre unit in the new Ertiga. In fact, the Ciaz facelift is also expected to get this new petrol engine
































Engine



1.4-litre K14B (On existing Ertiga)

M15A



Displacement



1373cc

1,491cc

Power



92PS @ 6,000rpm

109PS @ 6,000 rpm

Torque



130Nm @ 4,000rpm

138Nm @ 4,400 rpm

Transmission



5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT





  • The Ertiga 2018 is also likely to be powered by Maruti’s new 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is expected to debut with the Ciaz facelift. The new diesel engine is developed in-house and will eventually replace Fiat’s 1.3-litre Multijet in all of its diesel-powered cars  

  • Additional features such as automatic LED projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs, tail lamps with LED brake light and graphics, 16-inch wheels, Isofix child seat anchors, automatic climate control, and leather upholstery is expected to be a part of the new Ertiga’s feature list



Stay tuned to CD for the upcoming global reveal of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Indonesia



Check out: Mahindra U321 MPV Spied Again; Ertiga, Innova Crysta Rival To Launch Later This Year


Read More on : Maruti Ertiga on road price


First Published: 12 Apr 2018 09:30 PM
