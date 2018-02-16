Second-gen BMW X4 Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

The new X4 is based on the CLAR architecture and weighs 50kg lesser than its predecessor

BMW has officially revealed the 2019 X4 through a set of images released online. This comes a few days ahead of its global debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The new X4 is based on BMW’s new CLAR architecture which also underpins other modern BMWs such as the 7 series, 5 series and the new X3.

Designwise, the new X4 retains the coupe-like roofline but looks more mature than before, thanks to the design which is inspired by the new X3. Up front, it gets BMW’s signature kidney grille with active flaps flanked by dual barrel LED headlamps. The front bumper is newly designed and now houses large airdams with LED DRLs. The tail looks more seamlessly integrated than before and those sleek LED taillamps add a sporty touch to it. It’s grown in length and that becomes apparent when you see it from the side. The roof seamlessly flows into the boot and the squared off wheel arches and faux fender vent put the X4 in line with the BMW’s SUV family. It rides on 19- or 20-inch alloys depending on the variant.

Dimensionally, the new X4 is bigger than before. It is 81mm longer and 37mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase has also increased by 54mm and now stands at 2864mm. Courtesy all these increments in dimensions, expect the cabin to be roomier. The boot capacity has also increased by 25 litres and now stands at 525 litres.

On the inside, the new X4 appears to be more luxurious than its predecessor. It gets leather upholstery all around with newly designed seats and a new 3-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard design is also new and is similar to other modern BMW cars such as the new X3 and the 5 series. It also gets a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a 6.5-inch infotainment display. Optional features include a 10.3-inch infotainment screen with gesture control, full-colour heads-up display, three-zone automatic climate control and ambient lighting.

Engine options offered on the new X4 include a 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned for 190PS and 231PS, and a 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 184PS and 252PS. The M variants of the X4, on the other hand, are powered by 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines which are good for 360PS and 326PS respectively. All the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW never launched the first-gen X4 in India, however, things might change this time. Considering the popularity of SUVs in the Indian market, it would make complete sense for the Bavarian manufacturer to launch the new X4 in the country. And if it does, it will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the Range Rover Evoque. Also, if launched, we expect it to be priced around Rs 50 lakh and sit alongside the X3 and below the X5 SUVs in its portfolio.

