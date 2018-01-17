Second-Gen Audi Q5 Launching Tomorrow

It will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 190PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque

Audi is all set to launch the second-gen Q5 in India tomorrow. The new Q5 is based on Volkswagen’s MLB Evo platform, the same platform that underpins other Audi cars like the A4, A5 and the Q7.

Measuring 4663mm x 2141mm x 1658mm (LxWxH), the new Q5 is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, which is 4629mm long, 1880mm wide and 1653mm tall. The wheelbase has also gone up by 12mm and now stands at 2819mm.

Talking about the design, the new Q5’s front is reminiscent of the larger Q7 while the side and rear profiles resemble the older Q5 in some ways. It gets Audi’s signature hexagonal grill flanked by headlamps with LED DRLs up front. At the rear are new LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators and faux twin exhausts (the real exhausts are hidden under the bumper).



The cabin also resembles other Audis in the way the dashboard is designed. In terms of features, it gets a 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ instrument cluster and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. There’s a 7-inch infotainment screen sitting on top of the centre console along with three-zone climate control, trackpad for MMI controls, and a wireless charging unit.



Powering the Q5 is a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 190PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which sends power to all the four wheels. The new Q5 has a claimed 0-100kmph time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 218kmph. Audi claims a fuel efficiency of 17.01kmpl, which is about 2.85kmpl more than the outgoing model.



The new Q5’s prices are expected hover around the Rs 55 lakh mark. It will continue to compete against other SUVs like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX 300h and the recently launched Volvo XC60.

Also Read: Lexus NX 300h: First Drive Review || 2017 Volvo XC60: First Drive Review