Season 3 Of Bajaj FOS Concludes At Coimbatore



For the first time, audiences were treated to a stunt championship in the third season of the Festival of Speed







In its third season, Bajaj's Festival of Speed stayed true to the tradition of adding something new to its rider-centric festival. This year it was the stunt championship that added to the racing championship that went hand in hand with the festival.



While the festival commenced on December 23 in Gurugram, it concluded at the famed Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, after travelling across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai and Trivandrum. Winners from the races held in six cities came together to duel it out at the racetrack for the grand finale.







Satyanarayana Raju won the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 cup and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 along with a trophy. Yashas RL came in second and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000. A cash prize of Rs 15,000 was awarded to Mohammad Shagun, who finished third. There were other winners as well, in the separately held Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar 220F races.



The newest addition, the stunt championship, saw Sachin Khengle claim the title and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Kalaithamizhan came in second, winning a cash prize of Rs 25,000, while Rohit Shinde finished third, taking home a cash prize of Rs 15,000.



While the racers were no doubt a talented lot, they received exclusive training sessions from professional racers, Emmanuel Jebaraj and Kartik Purushothaman. The stunt contenders, meanwhile, received training from professional stunt team, the Ghost Ryderz.







Speaking about the event, Sumeet Narang, Vice President (Marketing), Bajaj Auto, explained, “The third season was a bit more special as we introduced India’s first stunt championship where the amateur stunters got trained with India’s best stunt group – Ghost Ryderz. It is our endeavour to evolve the landscape and keep raising the bar of customer engagement and hence would continue to introduce more fun and action for the audience in the upcoming seasons.”