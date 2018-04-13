Scomadi Scooters All Set To Enter Indian Market







British two-wheeler manufacturer, Scomadi, is set to hit to the Indian scooter market soon. Scomadi is known for manufacturing Lambretta GP- styled models like the Turismo Leggera 50, TL 125, TL 200, Turismo Technica 125 and the TT 200i. The company has already set foot in the Asian market, as it sells two of its scooters - the TT125 and the TT200, in Thailand. The two-wheeler manufacturer has tied up with AJ Performance for the distribution of its scooters in India. AJ Performance is a Pune-based company that takes care of customisation, maintenance and sourcing of luxury and performance cars in India.



Scomadi announced that it will enter the Indian market by May 2018 by launching the TT125. The scooter will reach Indian turf from Thailand via the CBU (completely built unit) route and will be distributed across the country from Pune.



Like modern Vespas, the Scomadi TT125 features a classic retro-style and comes with a single-pod fully-digital instrument cluster, LED headlight with DRLs (daytime running lights) and taillights housed in a chrome surround. The practical aspects are compromised a bit owing to the trendy design. For instance, the fuel tank eats up all the space under the seat leaving no room for storage. However, you do get a lockable compartment up front to compensate.



Buyers will have a choice of either picking a colour from the six preset paint schemes or go for a customised unit. They can choose from bespoke paint schemes, personalised effects and a long list of accessories ranging from windscreens, seats, luggage racks and more to customise their scooter. The customised unit will take three months to arrive from the time of placing the order.



Powering the TT125 is a 125cc (Aprilia-sourced), air-cooled engine with a different bore/stroke dimensions and a fuel-injection system. Scomadi claims that it can generate 11PS of power at 7300rpm, which is more than other 125cc scooters in India, including the TVS NTorq, the Aprilia SR 125 and the Honda Grazia. The company also offers an optional remap and upgraded exhaust system that is claimed to increase the power output to a whopping 15PS.



Suspension duties rest on two hydraulic preload-adjustable shock absorbers with coil springs at the front and coil spring with a four-step preload-adjustable shock absorber at the rear. The scooter gets 220mm Nissin disc brakes at both ends along with a dual-channel ABS unit. Its 12-inch wheels come wrapped in Pirelli Angel Scooter tyres (110/70 - front and 120/70 - rear).



The TT125 will enter the Indian market with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom Pune) without accessories. This is double the price of the most expensive Vespa, the Elegante 150, currently available in the Indian market. As of now, the Scomadi TT125 will only be available at the AJ Performance outlet in Pune.

