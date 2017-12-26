Royal Enfield Set To Launch Thunderbird 500X



The Thunderbird 500X will be a modernised version of the Thunderbird 500 and is expected to launch in January 2018







It has been a great year for Royal Enfield so far. The company clocked record breaking sales figures and unveiled two new twin-cylinder motorcycles - the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Moving forward, it seems that the Chennai-based manufacturer wants to capitalise on this momentum with a new variant of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500. From the leaked images, it seems that the new motorcycle will likely be called the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and is expected to be launched by January 2018, with a price tag of around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).







The pictures indicate that the Thunderbird 500X will be a modern version of the current Thunderbird 500, with bright colours and a single-piece saddle. To go along with the modern design cues, the 500X will be available in two colour options - Yellow and Light Blue. Also, all the chrome bits seen on the standard motorcycle like the exhaust muffler, fork tubes and the centre panel are now finished in matte black. Along with it, the spoke wheels have now been replaced with black alloy wheels, a first for any Royal Enfield motorcycle.







The company has also ditched the traditional tall and curved-back handlebar and replaced it with a flat one, which should slightly alter the riding posture. However, the twin-pod semi-digital instrument console, projector headlamp, LED DRLs have been carried forward from the standard bike.







At the heart of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is the same 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill that is seen on the standard Thunderbird 500. This powertrain churns out 27.5PS of power at 5250rpm and 41.3Nm of torque at 4000rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.



There is no change to the 20-litres fuel tank either. Mechanical components like the telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back also remain unchanged.



Once launched, the Thunderbird 500X will go up against the likes of Mahindra Mojo and UM Renegade Sports S.