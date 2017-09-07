Royal Enfield launches two new Classic variants



The Classic 350 and Classic 500 get rear disc and new colours. Bookings will start from September 15







Earlier, we had carried a news piece on Royal Enfield planning to update the Classic 350 and Classic 500 models. They have now come up with two new variants in the Classic range. For the 350cc category the new variant is called Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey and it is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (on-road, Delhi). For the 500cc class the Classic 500 Stealth Black will retail for Rs 2.05 lakh (on-road, Delhi).



The biggest update in both the variants is the addition of a rear disc brake. Braking has always been the Achilles heel of Royal Enfields (barring the Continental GT) and a rear disc brake is expected to improve stopping times greatly. The bikes are yet to get ABS, which we think is a missed opportunity, but the update is a step in the right direction. Other updates include an exclusive paint job much like the Redditch models. The Classic 350 gets a satin-finished gunmetal grey colour. The single seat gets tan upholstery instead of the de rigeur black. The rest of the minimalistic logos on the bike is finished in matte black. While the rest of the bike remains similar to the original Classic 350, this edition gets its wheel hubs and rims painted in gunmetal grey as well.







The Classic 500 goes all black with a satin black paint finish. All key chrome areas like the handlebars, exhaust, engine and wheel rims get black finish. The logos are finished in contrasting white shade. We think that of all the Classic models, this is the best looking one by far. Barring the rear disc (and swingarm) the rest of the bikes remain mechanically unchanged.