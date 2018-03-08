Royal Enfield Launches First Pre-owned Motorcycle Store In Chennai



Named Vintage, the stores will deal in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycles, with ten more being planned across the country in the first year







Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its first pre-owned motorcycle store in Chennai - Vintage. The Vintage store is located at No. 27, Mylai Balaji Nagar, Velacery main road, Pallikaranai, Chennai. It will deal exclusively in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycles. The Vintage store is designed for existing and potential Royal Enfield customers looking for quality-tested and certified pre-owned motorcycles.



Speaking at the Vintage Store Launch, Mr. Shaji Koshy, Head, India Business, said, “At Royal Enfield, we are constantly working towards offering new experiences and formats for our customers. With Vintage, we have created a place where epic motorcycle journeys, experiences, and stories will never end and will be passed on from one owner to another. We have observed healthy demand for refurbished and pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, and believe that this business will continue to grow. We are targeting to open ten Vintage stores across the country in the first year.”



The Vintage store will only deal in Royal Enfield badged motorcycles, and will have three lines of business - ‘Pre-owned’ motorcycles and ‘Refurbished’ motorcycles, wherein a thorough quality check is conducted and refurbishment is undertaken as per requirement, and ‘Restored’ motorcycles, wherein vintage motorcycles will be repaired and restored to original condition. All motorcycles will be quality tested, refurbished and repaired by trained Royal Enfield technicians and certified with optimum value. Each motorcycle will be refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts and spares. These motorcycles will also undergo a thorough 92-point quality check, thereby guaranteeing quality assurance and reliability.



With an aim to make the entire process hassle free and transparent, Vintage Stores will have a set of standardized processes and pricing for purchase and sale of pre-owned motorcycles. The store will offer assistance with financing options and also ensure motor insurance, warranty and post-sales service for motorcycles.