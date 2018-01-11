Royal Enfield Introduces Himalayan Sleet



Only 500 motorcycles up for grabs. Will come pre-fitted with an Explorer Kit and will be available exclusively on the Royal Enfield website







Royal Enfield has launched a new version of its adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan, called the Himalayan Sleet. The limited edition model will come with a camo paint job, for which Royal Enfield claims to have found inspiration from the mountains. Only 500 units of the limited edition adventure tourer will be on sale and will come pre-fitted with the ‘Explorer Kit’, from Royal Enfield’s range of motorcycle accessories.







These 500 models of the Himalayan Sleet, along with the Explorer Kit, will be available at a price of Rs 2.12 lakh (on-road Chennai), which is around Rs 28,000 more than the on-road price of the standard Himalayan Fi. Another exclusive bit is that Royal Enfield will be selling it only via their website - royalenfield.com/himalayansleet.



The Explorer Kit on the Himalayan Sleet consists of pre-fitted 26-litre water resistant aluminium panniers, pannier mounting rails, aluminium handlebar with cross brace for added strength, handlebar end weights for additional protection and a powder-coated large engine guard. This kit will come with a two year warranty.







Mechanically, the Himalayan remains unchanged. The 411cc air and oil cooled motor that does duty on the stock bike continues to make 24.8PS and 32Nm of torque on the Sleet as well.



Starting from January 12 to January 30, 2018, the new Himalayan Sleet will be available for a limited time. Enthusiasts can register themselves online to express interest in purchasing this exclusive offering. Post registration, users will be given a unique code which would be required to participate in the sale. Then, on January 30, which is the day of the sale, users need to login to the website and proceed to make a payment of Rs. 5000 to book the Himalayan Sleet pre-fitted with the Explorer Kit.



Commenting on the launch of Himalayan Sleet and the Explorer Kit, Mr. Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The new Himalayan Sleet is inspired by the terrain of Royal Enfield’s spiritual home - the Himalayas, its craggy land, the gorges, edgy peaks all brought together in the colours of the sleet . Additionally, the first 500 owners will get pre-fitted Explorer Kits to help kick-start their personal expeditions on the Himalayan Sleet.”