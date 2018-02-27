Royal Enfield 500X And 350X Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch



The new motorcycles are set to feature some interesting changes like a shorter handlebar, alloy wheels and more







Just a day before launch, the brochures of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X have been leaked online. Thanks to it, we now have a better idea of what to expect from the Chennai-based manufacturer tomorrow.







The brochure suggests that both the motorcycles in the Thunderbird range will feature changes like a shorter handlebar, LED DRLs, LED taillamps and single-piece saddles. The bikes will also feature 9-spoke alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres (first for any Royal Enfield bike). In addition to all this, the bikes will feature a blacked-out exhaust muffler, fork tubes and centre panel, instead of chrome found on the standard bike.







Mechanically, both the motorcycles will continue using their existing powerplants. The Thunderbird 350X will continue to be powered by a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 20PS of power and 28Nm of torque, while the Thunderbird 500X will feature the same 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces 27.5PS of power and 41.3Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox on both Thunderbird models.







Underpinnings will also remain unchanged. Suspension duties on the Thunderbird models will be handled by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorber at the rear. Braking will also be done by the same setup of the stock bikes- 280mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the back.







You will get to choose between a total of four colours, which includes orange, blue, white and red. We are expecting a minor price bump of around Rs 10,000 over the existing models. Currently, the Thunderbird 350 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, while the Thunderbird 500 is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).







Photo Credits: RushLane