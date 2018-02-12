Renault Trezor Concept Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The Renault Trezor concept was first showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show

Renault showcased the Trezor all-electric grand tourer concept at the Auto Expo 2018 today. It is the brainchild of Laurens Van Den Acker, the French carmaker’s design chief, and gives us a fair idea of what to expect from Renault’s future models in terms of design.

The Trezor concept is 4700mm long, 1080mm high and 2180mm wide and has a typical grand tourer silhouette – a long bonnet and a two-seater cabin with a coupé-like roofline. However, it features unique design elements such as a single-piece clamshell roof and a carbon-fibre spine which connects the front and rear tubular steel frames. The unique construction has resulted in a relatively low weight of just 1600kg. The Trezor rides on 21-inch and 22-inch wheels at front and rear, respectively.

On the inside, the Trezor concept gets deep-red leather interiors and a dashboard, which has been designed in collaboration with KEIM-cycles, a French company renowned for its custom, wooden, high-performance cycle frames. The dashboard sports a large L-shaped display while the steering wheels features three displays that holds all the controls for the tech that is available on the GT concept.

Powering the Trezor is an electric motor which develops 350PS of power and 380Nm of torque. The motor draws power from two different battery packs located separately - one at the front and other at the rear. Each battery has its own cooling system optimised by variable-geometry air intake incorporated in the bonnet. The Trezor also features a brake-operated energy recovery system. Renault claims the Trezor can accelerate from 0-100kmph in less than four seconds.

