Renault to Unveil Facelifted Duster on February 4th, 2016

Duster is getting biggest aesthetic update inside-out along with an automatic option for the first time since its launch in 2012

Update: Renault Duster has been finally revealed at the Auto Expo 2016 in front of the large media gathering. The compact SUV needed an update for quite a long time and this was the only grand platform to show the potential of the car. The new Renault Duster will be challenging the popular Hyundai Creta in the segment besides gaining the lost market share that was stolen by Ford EcoSport. Check out the dazzling image gallery, new features and revealing of Duster facelift at the 2016 Auto Expo.

Renault India has announced unveiling of the facelifted Duster at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo, on the second media day, that is 4th of February. The French automaker has been testing the updated version of Duster in the country from quite some time. Earlier in April last year, Renault launched this upcoming facelifted version in Brazil. Speaking of its Indian launch, Renault might launch it at the Expo itself or maybe few weeks later.

In terms of aesthetic upgrades, Duster will get spruced up front fascia, which includes new twin barrel headlight design in the same frame and there is a new twin-slat grille with Renault’s logo. The front bumper also receives subtle changes. Renault has done minimalist changes to the side profile of the vehicle. It on new alloys and the roof rails will now get Duster branding. Coming to the rear profile, taillamps have received new graphics and will probably feature LED lighting like the Brazilian version. The cabin also went under the hammer. The facelifted Duster will come with a new central console and a slightly spruced up instrument cluster. Besides this, all the substantial changes Renault did with 2015 Duster will be carried forward.

Deducing from the spied images, 2016 Duster will come with an option of AMT (Automated-Manual Transmission). This is Renault’s Easy-R AMT, which the automaker debuted at last year’s Geneva Motor Show. It will be most probably coupled with the 110 PS version of the 1.5l dCi diesel motor. Apart from this, Duster will continue to come with all the mechanical options the vehicle is offering as of now.

Watch Showcase Video of 2016 Renault Duster

Recommended: India Declared as Renault Kwid's Production Hub

Read More on : Renault Duster price