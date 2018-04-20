Renault To Start Making Electric Cars At Chennai Plant Soon; Could It Be Kwid EV?

The French carmaker has signed a delivery contract for EV components with a Gurugram-based manufacturer

We reported last year that Renault is developing a Kwid-based low cost EV for the Chinese market which is expected to debut by the end of this year. The company had announced that it could come to India as well. Now, according to Mint, Renault has tied up with Rico Motors, a Gurugram-based automobile component manufacturer to source electric motors and transmission units. This development hints towards a probable introduction of an EV from Renault in India as well.

Renault is strongly considering India as its development hub for EVs and plans to carry out R&D of new electric vehicles for global markets here. The arrangements for the same are already underway in Chennai.

Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, had earlier said that if the Kwid EV gains popularity in China, the company will be willing to introduce it in developing markets such as Brazil and India too. Since the Renault Kwid being sold in India is based on the flexible CMF-A (common module family architecture) platform, it will be easy to integrate an electric motor and transmission into the vehicle. Related: Renault Kwid-Based EV In The Works

Sourcing components from a local manufacturer like Rico Motors only reiterates the fact that the carmaker wants to manufacture electric vehicles in India. Renault is also expected to increase the localisation in its EV to benefit from the FAME scheme and ‘Make in India’ if it goes on to manufacture EVs here. With higher levels of localisation it will also be possible for Renault to price the EV competitively in our cost-sensitive market. Read more: Renault Kwid - Variants explained

