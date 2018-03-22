Renault To Reach Out To Customers With Its First-Ever Experience Centre

Now, you don’t need to be an F1 driver to race Renault’s race car!

Renault has opened the doors to its first-ever experience centre in India located at Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai. The French carmaker plans on enhancing its relationship with existing and potential customers along with fans of its F1 racing team with the new centre. If you are a fan of the world’s premiere motorsport, you can head over to the centre to drive Renault’s 2017 F1 challenger, albeit virtually. Yes, with the help of virtual reality (VR), guests can not only experience an F1 race car without an FIA Super Licence but also customise Renault’s global products such as the Megane and Twingo hatchback. Related: Renault Kwid Outsider vs Renault Kwid Climber - What’s Different?

The centre, which is spread over 4,500sq.ft, will also let customers take virtual test drives of Renault’s cars sold in India and make a booking as well. It will also have a wide array of merchandise and accessories on sale.

Here’s a complete list of VR-based experiences offered at the centre:



- Experience the thrill of driving a Formula 1 car with virtual reality technology

- Be a part of Renault's pit crew and experience a fast-paced pitstop

- An virtual off-roading experience in the valley of Leh in a Duster

- An opportunity to test drive your favourite Renault car, be it the Kwid, Duster, Lodgy or Captur, in a virtual environment

- Guests can walk around Renault cars and take a closer look at their interior and features

- Explore finer details of various Renault cars and customise them to your liking before making a booking

Do You Know Renault - An exhibition of Renault's vast history that spans from 1898 to the present



Above all, you will also get to see Renault's F1 car that has been put on display too!

Renault is not the only carmaker to go the ‘virtual’ route to offer a better buying experience to its customers. Mahindra also launched a similar initiative in January 2018 to strengthen sales of its electric hatchback, the e2o Plus. Mahindra has incorporated virtual reality (VR) devices at select dealership outlets to highlight key features of the electric hatchback. The carmaker also launched a Mahindra e2o Plus VR app that allow customers to experience the e2o Plus at the comfort of their living room. However, with the option of being able to drive multiple cars in a virtual setup, Renault has gone a step further.

Would you ever want to shortlist a car based on a virtual test drive or would you want to actually feel the car before you buy one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

