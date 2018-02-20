Renault To Introduce Yet Another SUV Based On Duster

It is expected to be a crossover with a coupe-like roofline and will probably sit above the Duster and the Captur as a midsize SUV offering

Renault is reportedly working on a new SUV based on the Duster’s B0 platform. The image suggests that it will be a crossover with a coupe-like roofline. It is expected to make its world premiere at the Moscow International Auto Show, which is scheduled to be held in August this year.

For now, Renault has confirmed that it will launch the coupe high rider in Russia first followed by Brazil, China and South Korea. Although the French carmaker has not mentioned anything about its introduction in India, there is a fair chance that we could also get the vehicle in question in the next couple of years. That’s because the B0 platform on which it will be based has already been localised in the country. The Captur and even the upcoming second-gen Duster are based on this tried and tested platform.

The upcoming crossover is likely to be available in two avatars - one made for developing markets while the other caters to Europe. The Euro-spec avatar is likely to be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF (Common Module Family) platform instead of the B0 platform. In fact, the Captur sold in Europe is based on the Renault Clio’s ( a premium hatchback not sold in India) platform, while the SUV sold in India, Brazil and Russia is based on the Duster’s B0 platform.

In terms of powertrain, the new SUV is likely to be powered by the Koleos’ 2.0-litre diesel engine or the existing 1.5-litre K9K diesel motor that does duty on the Duster and the Captur. It could also feature a downsized, turbocharged petrol engine as well.

If launched here, the new SUV will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, which is the best-selling SUV in the midsize SUV segment. It will also take on the production-spec version of Tata’s H5X concept along with the Hyundai Tucson, among others. Expect it to be priced upwards of Rs 15 lakh.

