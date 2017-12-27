Renault's Extensive After-Sales Support Accelerates Its Success

Other than Renault's regular service network comprising of 270 outlets, it has also added over 50 Workshop on Wheels (WoW) and presently has a coverage in 350+ cities!

Renault is among the fastest growing and leading European automaker in India. From having less than 50 service outlets across the country five years ago, Renault has over 270 at the end of 2017. This is a clear indication of how important the Indian four-wheeler market is in Renault’s global automotive strategy.

After-sales support plays an important role in building brand trust, especially in competitive markets such as India. In 2010, Renault ended the joint venture it entered with Mahindra and launched its first car for the Indian market - the Fluence - a year later. By launching successful products such as the Duster, Kwid and following it up with the recently launched Captur SUV this year, Renault has proved its mettle in not only offering competitive and value-for-money products but also providing quality European standard after-sales services.

The Renault Kwid, which was launched in 2015, not only made it easy for the masses to buy a car from a premium European brand, it also helped the company expand its footprint in the country at a rapid rate. Within a year of the launch of its popular hatchback (more than 2 lakh units on the road so far), Renault came up with a unique concept called ‘Workshop on Wheels (WoW)’ aimed at providing maintenance services in the remotest of locations in the country.

These WoW mobile service units add to Renault’s extensive network of over 270 service outlets making it possible to service a Renault in over 350 cities across in India! That’s certainly quite a major achievement as in just over half a decade Renault has as many service outlets as several other automakers that have been around for more than two decades! In fact, Renault has set its sight on becoming one among the top five automotive brands in India by 2020.

Prime states and no. of Renault Service Centres + WoW Units









State





Service Stations + WoW









Uttar Pradesh





31









Maharashtra





25









Tamil Nadu





25









Rajasthan





18









Madhya Pradesh





17









Andhra Pradesh





16









Gujarat





15









Chattisgarh





13









Punjab





13









Telangana





12









Assam





11









Haryana





10









West Bengal





9









Karnataka





8









Bihar





6









Odisha





6









Nagaland





2









Check out Renault’s service centres in your state here: Renault Service Centres

What’s WoW?

The WoW a.k.a Workshop on Wheel features motorised workshop vehicles, which come fully loaded with replacement oils, tools and spare parts racks, jacks and a lot more. These units are fully capable of performing almost all operations, including all major periodic maintenance services and minor repairs, which a regular workshop can pull off and that too without any fuss whatsoever!

The services provided by WoW units range from regular services along with tyre rotation and replacement of brake pads and battery and door adjustments. Also covered are minor electrical repairs and replacement of bulbs and wiper blades. These WoW units can also provide new outside rearview mirrors if they are broken.

These WoW units are spread region-wise with the central zone having 14 units, the north has 4, the south has 14, the east has 9 and the west region offers 9 as of now. Majority of the remote locations have been covered with the north region comprising of cities such as Batala in Punjab to Bulandshahr in UP to Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

The south region has the maximum coverage locations that cover a vast area from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Tenali in Andhra Pradesh to Nirmal in Telangana among several others. The central region covers cities of Rajasthan such as Kishangarh, Dausa, Chittorgarh and more to Nainital in Uttarakhand to Guna in Madhya Pradesh to name a few. The east has Mokokchung in Nagaland to Churachandpur in Manipur to Janjgir in Chhattisgarh. The west comprises of Patan in Gujarat to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, among others.

Here are a few states covered under Renault’s WoW among others



Punjab : Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala and more

Rajasthan : Nagaur, Jhalawar, Chirawa and more

Uttar Pradesh : Etah, Unnao, Firozabad and more

Bihar : Chhapra, Motihari, Bettiah and more

West Bengal : Purulia, Bankura, Rampur hat and more

Madhya Pradesh : Sidhi, Guna, Narsinghpur and more

Maharashtra : Khed, Phaltan, Dhule, Malegaon, Sangamner and more

Gujarat : Navsari, Karad and more

Tamil Nadu : Ooty, Namakkal and more

Karnataka: Sirsi and more



In just over a year, there are over 50 Renault WoW units to address the needs of its clients located at far flung corners of the country. In fact, the WoW currently covers 202 locations (144 cities) in this vast country. Renault says these numbers are only going to increase in the coming years. Undoubtedly, it is a unique effort from Renault and with the growing number of dealerships and workshops, the Workshop on Wheels will certainly penetrate deeper into this vast country.

Renault is not only expanding its service network, but also keeping the ownership cost of its models pretty competitive. The Renault Kwid, for example, hammers its arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, by a wide margin in service cost comparison. Renault has already sold over two lakh units of the Kwid, which is a testament to its low maintenance cost. Hence, there isn't a better time than the present to bring one home, especially when you consider the attractive year-end offers that Renault is currently offering.