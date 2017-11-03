Renault’s November Offers; Kwid Gets Optional Rearview Camera

Top-end RXT variants of the Renault Kwid can be had with an optional rearview camera

French automaker Renault is offering exciting November schemes on its popular models, the Duster and the Kwid, on retails made between November 1 and November 30, 2017. So, let’s take a look at the offers, shall we?

Renault Kwid

Highlight: The Renault Kwid comes with an optional rearview camera support this November.



Comes with a ‘Premium Pack’, which is available across its variant lineup (excluding the Kwid Climber models) and varies accordingly



The RXL, which is the second-last variant in its lineup, comes with a complimentary central locking system with the Premium Pack



The range-topping RXT and RXT (O) variants come with an optional rearview camera feature and a dash-mounted monitor for the same. Besides this, the RXT variants also get grille accents and roof rails (probably the ones that are offered with the Climber edition). Renault dealers are quoting that the premium pack for the RXT variants is likely to cost in the vicinity of Rs 10,000



This November, the Renault Kwid EMIs start from Rs 2999, or it can be had with a down payment of Rs Rs 13,999 (all through Renault Finance and Loan)



Additional corporate/PSUs bonus of Rs 7,000



Renault Duster



The Duster range attracts a cash benefit of up to Rs 30,000



Insurance at Rs 1 from Renault Assured program. This scheme is not valid for the RXS CVT automatic petrol variant



The Renault Duster RXZ AMT diesel automatic attracts additional benefits up to Rs 60,000



Additional corporate/PSUs bonus of Rs 7,000



