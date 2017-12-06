 Renault Rolls Out Year-End Offers On The Kwid
Renault Rolls Out Year-End Offers On The Kwid

By: || Updated: 06 Dec 2017 02:30 PM
Renault is offering freebies and low-interest rates on its bread and butter model, the Kwid, in its year-end offers! 



It is that time of the year when automakers shower discounts and goodies on their popular models. This is arguably one of the best times to buy your favourite set of wheels. The French automaker, Renault, is offering exciting year-end offers on its bread and butter model, the Kwid. Its December Celebrations offer is valid only on retails made between December 1 to December 31, 2017.



Renault Kwid offers: 



Below offer is applicable to non-AMT variants 




  • Renault is offering free accessories worth up to Rs 10,000 along with an interest rate of 7.99 per cent when bought from Renault Finance 



Below offer is applicable to all the AMT variants except the Climber AMT




  • Free accessories worth up to Rs 15,000 along with an interest rate of 7.99 per cent when bought from Renault Finance  



You don’t wanna miss this: Renault Kwid Vs Rivals – Hits & Misses



Talking about the recent developments with the Kwid, apparently, an all-electric version of the Kwid is nearing its production in China and is India-bound. It will make its world debut in China and post that it will be introduced in markets like India and Brazil. The launch is likely to happen post 2020 in the country. Check out other details along with its possible rivals here: Renault Kwid EV Nears Production; Might Be Imported To India From China



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

