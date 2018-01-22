Renault Recalls Kwid For A Steering Fault

Renault is contacting customers individually while an official release is still awaited

Renault has issued a recall for the Kwid 0.8-litre. The reason behind the move is said to be an issue with the steering assembly. Under the voluntary service campaign, Renault will inspect the steering assembly and replace them, if required, at no extra cost to the owner. The carmaker, however, has not stated which lot of cars have been affected by the faulty steering assembly. For now, Renault is contacting owners of the affected cars and urging them to take the hatchback to their nearest service centre for inspection. At the moment, it is unclear if the 1.0-litre units of the hatchback are affected by the issue. Considering that both iterations use the same electrically-assisted steering rack, we strongly advise owners of the Kwid 1.0L to contact their nearest dealership/service centre as well.

The 0.8-litre version of the Renault Kwid is powered by a 799cc, 3-cylinder engine which produces a max power of 54PS at 5678pm and a peak torque of 72Nm at 4386rpm. Mated to this engine is a 5-speed manual transmission. But if you are looking for something more powerful and effortless to drive in the city, the Kwid also comes with a 1.0-litre engine option. This too is a 3-cylinder motor and produces 68PS of max power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of peak torque at 4250rpm. Apart from the 5-speed manual transmission, you can even get it with an AMT (automated manual transmission). Check out our comprehensive review of the Kwid AMT here.

The Kwid continues to be the only car in its segment to feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This unit is paired to two speakers mounted on the dashboard. The hatchback also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster. The Kwid equipped with the AMT does not have a conventional gear lever like other cars equipped with similar gearboxes. However, it does get a rotary knob to select drive modes. The lack of a gear lever gives the Kwid an extra storage space between the driver and the front passenger seats.

Recently, Renault launched a limited edition variant of the Renault Kwid. The ‘Live For More 2018 Reloaded Edition’ is priced from Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had with both the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engine options. The special edition gets cosmetic updates such as chrome inserts on the grille, new ‘Speedster’ graphics on the bonnet, and side panels on the doors and tailgate. It also packs the roof rails seen on the Climber edition along with bright lime graphics on the ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and wheel covers. You also get 'Live For More’ stickers on the doors while a reverse parking sensor is offered as standard.

The Kwid rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Datsun redi-GO.

