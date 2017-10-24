 Renault Kwid Variants Explained
By: || Updated: 24 Oct 2017 02:30 PM
Starting at a modest price of Rs 2.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Renault Kwid is offered in four variants with a choice of 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines



Renault Kwid



The Renault Kwid created quite a stir when it first debuted on September 24, 2015. Renault’s first entry-level offering made car buyers believe that one could get style and space without breaking the bank. The last two years have seen the Kwid go through various updates. First came the option of an automated manual transmission (AMT) which was later followed by the introduction of a more powerful 1.0-litre petrol motor. Renault even added some spice into the Kwid’s life by bringing out the Kwid Climber. These constant changes and additions have kept the little hatchback fresh in the minds of car buyers. Priced with the range of Rs 2.62 lakh and Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Renault sells close to 10,000 units of the Kwid are sold every month. But which is the best variant for your needs? Let’s dive deep into its variant list to find out.



Vital Information























Dimensions (LXWXH)

3769x1579x1478

Wheelbase

2422mm

Ground Clearance

180mm (unladen)

Seating Capacity

5


 



Renault Kwid Engine





































Engine

0.8-litre

1.0-litre

Displacement

799cc

999cc

Transmission

5-Speed Manual

5-Speed Manual/AMT

Max Power

54PS

68PS

Max Torque

72Nm

91Nm

Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)

25.17kmpl

23.01kmpl/24.04kmpl (AMT)


 



Colour options available: Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze, Electric Blue (Only with Climber) and Plant Grey



Renault Kwid STD – Too bare basic, not recommended



Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi) – Rs 2.62 lakh



Renault Kwid



The Kwid STD version is only available with the smaller capacity 0.8-litre engine. Here are its key features:





  • Black hub caps




  • Mono-tone dashboard




  • Heater




  • Manual steering wheel




  • Front seats recline and slide




  • Gear shift indicator




  • Front and rear seat belts





Is it worth buying?



The base variant of the Kwid is for those buyers who are strictly tight on the budget and don’t have the option to go a level up the variant ladder. The advantage of this variant is that you get a fuel efficient engine and spacious interiors with a class-leading boot space of 300 litres. The bare bone base model lacks many of the features buyers have come to expect from a car. Hence, it is one of the least selling variants of the Kwid. Moreover, it is not available in the popular Fiery Red or Outback Bronze colour option.  



Renault Kwid RXE – The Right Variant To Start Your Kwid Shopping



Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi) - Rs 3.03 lakh



Approximate price premium above the Kwid STD – Rs 41,000



For the additional money you invest, you get features such as:





  • Black decals on the doors




  • Steel wheels painted silver




  • Adjustable and closable central air vents




  • Rear seat gets a foldable backrest




  • Air conditioner




  • Lower glove box




  • Sunvisor on passenger side




  • Engine immobiliser





Is it worth buying?



With vital features like AC, engine immobiliser, adjustable central air vents and foldable rear seats making its way in, the Kwid RXE variant does make sense. Some cosmetic additions make sure the RXE variant stands out from the STD variant too.  



Renault Kwid RXL – Life Begins To Be At Ease

























Prices

0.8-litre

1.0-litre MT

1.0-litre AMT

Ex-showroom New Delhi

Rs 3.28 lakh

Rs 3.49 lakh

Rs 3.79 lakh

Price Premium over RXE

Rs 25,000

Rs 26,000

Rs 76,000


Renault Kwid AMT



The Kwid RXL is available with two engine options and gets various features over the RXE variant. From this variant onwards, buyers can even opt for the automated manual transmission (AMT) with the larger 1.0-litre engine. It gets additional features such as:





  • Body coloured bumpers




  • Full-size black decals on doors




  • Intense Red upholstery




  • Electric power steering




  • Single DIN stereo with radio AM/FM, MP3




  • Bluetooth audio streaming & handsfree telephony with USB and AUX-in




  • Front speakers (x2)




  • 12V power socket





Is it worth buying?



While there are various aftermarket equipment that you can add to jazz up the STD and RXE variants of the Kwid, the one thing you cannot replace is its non-assisted steering. The RXL variant is the first in the range to offer power steering. In addition, you also get a good number of connectivity options and speakers for media playback. We would recommend buying the 1.0-litre version of this variant as it’s more engaging to drive than the smaller motor. Add the AMT to the mix, and you’ve got yourself a perfect city car.



Renault Kwid RXT – Best Of Both Worlds



The Kwid RXT sits just below the top-spec variant and is available with both engine options. The bigger motor can be had with the AMT as well.

























Prices

0.8-litre

1.0-litre MT

1.0-litre AMT

Ex-showroom New Delhi

Rs 3.61 lakh

Rs 3.83 lakh

Rs 4.25 lakh

Price Premium over RXL

Rs 33,000

Rs 34,000

Rs 46,000


List of features over the Kwid RXL:





  • Front fog lamps




  • Two-tone glossy grey ORVMs (1.0-litre only)





Renault Kwid 1.0





  • ‘Speed-sport’ designer graphics on doors - full size (1.0-litre only)




  • Dual-tone dashboard




  • Champion red upholstery




  • Upper glove box




  • Rear parcel tray




  • Driver airbag (RXT AMT only)




  • Cabin lighting with timer and fade out





Renault Kwid Interior





  • 7-inch MediaNAV touchscreen infotainment system




  • Remote keyless entry with central locking




  • Intermittent front wiper & auto wiping while washing





Is it worth buying?



If you are not constrained by your budget, the Kwid RXL is the variant to go for as it offers the best of both worlds. Besides a spacious cabin and a fuel efficient engine, the extra goodies serve as a perfect recipe for someone looking for a stylish and practical car.



Renault Kwid RXT (O) AMT/Climber – Be A Showstopper



Renault Kwid Climber




























Prices

0.8-litre

1.0-litre MT

1.0-litre AMT

Climber

Ex-showroom New Delhi

Rs 3.74 lakh

Rs 3.96 lakh

Rs 4.25 lakh

Rs 4.20 lakh /4.49 lakh (AMT)

Price Premium over RXT

Rs 13,000

Rs 13,000

Rs 46,000

NA


List of features over the Kwid RXT:





  • Driver airbag




  • High safety Pro-Sense front seatbelt





Since the Kwid Climber is also based on the RXT (O) variant, let’s have a glance at its list of exclusive features:





  • Two-tone orange ORVMs




  • Rugged bumper overriders




  • Front & Rear terrain protector




  • Arching roof bars





Kwid Climber Features





  • Orange side repeaters




  • CLIMBER insignia on front doors and rear windshield




  • Door protection cladding




  • Sporty steering wheel with CLIMBER insignia




  • Orange shades on steering wheel, side air vents and gear knob (manual version)




  • Orange upholstery with CLIMBER insignia





Is it worth buying?



The best thing about this variant is that it comes with the added safety net of a driver’s airbag. At a marginal hike of Rs 13,000 over the RXT variant, it’s definitely a variant worth recommending. If you want to have something hatke, look no further than the Kwid Climber. The beefed up version gets a host of accessories which sets it apart from the RXT (O) variant. While the manual variant costs Rs 20,000 more, the Climber AMT costs Rs 24,000 more than the corresponding RXT (O) variant.



We hope that this article about the Kwid’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestion or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.



