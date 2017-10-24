Renault Kwid Variants Explained

Starting at a modest price of Rs 2.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Renault Kwid is offered in four variants with a choice of 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines
The Renault Kwid created quite a stir when it first debuted on September 24, 2015. Renault’s first entry-level offering made car buyers believe that one could get style and space without breaking the bank. The last two years have seen the Kwid go through various updates. First came the option of an automated manual transmission (AMT) which was later followed by the introduction of a more powerful 1.0-litre petrol motor. Renault even added some spice into the Kwid’s life by bringing out the Kwid Climber. These constant changes and additions have kept the little hatchback fresh in the minds of car buyers. Priced with the range of Rs 2.62 lakh and Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Renault sells close to 10,000 units of the Kwid are sold every month. But which is the best variant for your needs? Let’s dive deep into its variant list to find out.
Vital Information
Dimensions (LXWXH)
3769x1579x1478
Wheelbase
2422mm
Ground Clearance
180mm (unladen)
Seating Capacity
5
Renault Kwid Engine
Engine
0.8-litre
1.0-litre
Displacement
799cc
999cc
Transmission
5-Speed Manual
5-Speed Manual/AMT
Max Power
54PS
68PS
Max Torque
72Nm
91Nm
Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
25.17kmpl
23.01kmpl/24.04kmpl (AMT)
Colour options available: Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze, Electric Blue (Only with Climber) and Plant Grey
Renault Kwid STD – Too bare basic, not recommended
Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi) – Rs 2.62 lakh
The Kwid STD version is only available with the smaller capacity 0.8-litre engine. Here are its key features:
Black hub caps
Mono-tone dashboard
Heater
Manual steering wheel
Front seats recline and slide
Gear shift indicator
Front and rear seat belts
Is it worth buying?
The base variant of the Kwid is for those buyers who are strictly tight on the budget and don’t have the option to go a level up the variant ladder. The advantage of this variant is that you get a fuel efficient engine and spacious interiors with a class-leading boot space of 300 litres. The bare bone base model lacks many of the features buyers have come to expect from a car. Hence, it is one of the least selling variants of the Kwid. Moreover, it is not available in the popular Fiery Red or Outback Bronze colour option.
Renault Kwid RXE – The Right Variant To Start Your Kwid Shopping
Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi) - Rs 3.03 lakh
Approximate price premium above the Kwid STD – Rs 41,000
For the additional money you invest, you get features such as:
Black decals on the doors
Steel wheels painted silver
Adjustable and closable central air vents
Rear seat gets a foldable backrest
Air conditioner
Lower glove box
Sunvisor on passenger side
Engine immobiliser
Is it worth buying?
With vital features like AC, engine immobiliser, adjustable central air vents and foldable rear seats making its way in, the Kwid RXE variant does make sense. Some cosmetic additions make sure the RXE variant stands out from the STD variant too.
Renault Kwid RXL – Life Begins To Be At Ease
Prices
0.8-litre
1.0-litre MT
1.0-litre AMT
Ex-showroom New Delhi
Rs 3.28 lakh
Rs 3.49 lakh
Rs 3.79 lakh
Price Premium over RXE
Rs 25,000
Rs 26,000
Rs 76,000
The Kwid RXL is available with two engine options and gets various features over the RXE variant. From this variant onwards, buyers can even opt for the automated manual transmission (AMT) with the larger 1.0-litre engine. It gets additional features such as:
Body coloured bumpers
Full-size black decals on doors
Intense Red upholstery
Electric power steering
Single DIN stereo with radio AM/FM, MP3
Bluetooth audio streaming & handsfree telephony with USB and AUX-in
Front speakers (x2)
12V power socket
Is it worth buying?
While there are various aftermarket equipment that you can add to jazz up the STD and RXE variants of the Kwid, the one thing you cannot replace is its non-assisted steering. The RXL variant is the first in the range to offer power steering. In addition, you also get a good number of connectivity options and speakers for media playback. We would recommend buying the 1.0-litre version of this variant as it’s more engaging to drive than the smaller motor. Add the AMT to the mix, and you’ve got yourself a perfect city car.
Renault Kwid RXT – Best Of Both Worlds
The Kwid RXT sits just below the top-spec variant and is available with both engine options. The bigger motor can be had with the AMT as well.
Prices
0.8-litre
1.0-litre MT
1.0-litre AMT
Ex-showroom New Delhi
Rs 3.61 lakh
Rs 3.83 lakh
Rs 4.25 lakh
Price Premium over RXL
Rs 33,000
Rs 34,000
Rs 46,000
List of features over the Kwid RXL:
Front fog lamps
Two-tone glossy grey ORVMs (1.0-litre only)
‘Speed-sport’ designer graphics on doors - full size (1.0-litre only)
Dual-tone dashboard
Champion red upholstery
Upper glove box
Rear parcel tray
Driver airbag (RXT AMT only)
Cabin lighting with timer and fade out
7-inch MediaNAV touchscreen infotainment system
Remote keyless entry with central locking
Intermittent front wiper & auto wiping while washing
Is it worth buying?
If you are not constrained by your budget, the Kwid RXL is the variant to go for as it offers the best of both worlds. Besides a spacious cabin and a fuel efficient engine, the extra goodies serve as a perfect recipe for someone looking for a stylish and practical car.
Renault Kwid RXT (O) AMT/Climber – Be A Showstopper
Prices
0.8-litre
1.0-litre MT
1.0-litre AMT
Climber
Ex-showroom New Delhi
Rs 3.74 lakh
Rs 3.96 lakh
Rs 4.25 lakh
Rs 4.20 lakh /4.49 lakh (AMT)
Price Premium over RXT
Rs 13,000
Rs 13,000
Rs 46,000
NA
List of features over the Kwid RXT:
Driver airbag
High safety Pro-Sense front seatbelt
Since the Kwid Climber is also based on the RXT (O) variant, let’s have a glance at its list of exclusive features:
Two-tone orange ORVMs
Rugged bumper overriders
Front & Rear terrain protector
Arching roof bars
Orange side repeaters
CLIMBER insignia on front doors and rear windshield
Door protection cladding
Sporty steering wheel with CLIMBER insignia
Orange shades on steering wheel, side air vents and gear knob (manual version)
Orange upholstery with CLIMBER insignia
Is it worth buying?
The best thing about this variant is that it comes with the added safety net of a driver’s airbag. At a marginal hike of Rs 13,000 over the RXT variant, it’s definitely a variant worth recommending. If you want to have something hatke, look no further than the Kwid Climber. The beefed up version gets a host of accessories which sets it apart from the RXT (O) variant. While the manual variant costs Rs 20,000 more, the Climber AMT costs Rs 24,000 more than the corresponding RXT (O) variant.
We hope that this article about the Kwid’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestion or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.
Read More on : KWID on road price
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.