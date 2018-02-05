Renault Kwid Superhero Editions Revealed!

The limited-run Kwid Iron Man and Kwid Captain America will add to the wide range of special editions that the hatchback is already offered with

The Kwid is more than just Renault’s most affordable car. In fact, given the number of special editions we’ve seen of the hatchback, it’s quite safe to say it’s the most favoured car in Renault’s lineup. Now, the French carmaker has introduced two new, dare we say, very special editions of the car based on popular Marvel superheroes - Iron Man and Captain America. These special editions will be sold exclusively via Amazon and will be priced around Rs 29,000 more than the top-spec Climber variants that are offered with both a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT. The deliveries will begin around the premiere of the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in April this year.

The Kwid Iron Man and Kwid Captain America are part of Renault’s strategic association with Marvel comics. In the global market, Renault has already tied up with the ‘Incredible Hulk’ franchise to promote the Kwid in the Brazilian market. Going by the teaser images, it’s quite evident that the Kwid Iron Man and the Kwid Captain America will be draped in a red and white shade, respectively.

Renault Kwid Iron Man



Features front and rear faux skid plates



ORVMs and grille feature Armour Gold accents



‘Invincible’ insignia on the rear doors and decals all-around the body



Steel wheels borrowed from the Kwid Climber



Centre console finished in Anodised Red while the steering wheel too gets accents in the same colour



Gets a two-tone gear knob



New upholstery with Amour Gold contracting stitching



Renault Kwid Captain America



Features Bright Red front and rear faux skid plates



ORVMs and grille feature white accents



‘Super Soldier’ insignia on the rear doors and decals all-around the body



Steel wheels borrowed from the Kwid Climber



Centre console finished in Supreme Blue



Supreme Blue accents on the steering wheel, while the gear knob gets Bold Red accents



New upholstery with Bold Red contrasting stitching



Check out: Auto Expo 2018: Renault Banking Big On EVs

Speaking of special edition Kwids, the most recent one was the second iteration of the Live For More edition, the Live For More Reloaded. Renault launched it in the first week of this year in three variants with up to 10 enhancements over the regular ones they are based on. Check out more details here. Apart from this, Renault also offers two more options, the Kwid 2nd Anniversary edition and the Kwid Climber. The former was launched, as the name indicates, to commemorate the second anniversary of the Kwid’s launch in the country. The latter, meanwhile, is the most feature-loaded and expensive model in the Kwid range.

Check these out in detail here: Renault Kwid 2nd Anniversary Special Edition Launched || Renault Kwid Climber - First Look

Stay tuned to CD for the reveal of the Renault Kwid Marvel Editions

Also read: Renault Kwid 1.0-Litre Manual And AMT: Review

Read More on : Renault KWID AMT