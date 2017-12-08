Renault KWID – Power of Tech

The Renault Kwid has changed the way people look at small cars. Gone are the days when your first car could only be something absolutely boring, spartan, and feature-less from inside. You can now buy the Kwid that grants you access to the kind of technological, comfort, and convenience features that are usually reserved for much expensive cars. Renault is one company that does not have such biases and firmly believes that everyone should be able to experience the joys of blissful motoring in life, irrespective of the car’s segment. Therefore, it is the first company in India to provide a touchscreen infotainment system in this segment





Renault calls it ‘MediaNAV’ and it comes with a range of functions such as navigation with turn-by-turn voice guidance, Bluetooth audio streaming, hands-free telephony, and even speed-sensing volume control. Of course, there are USB and AUX-in ports too. Moreover, all variants of the Kwid get Renault’s fantastic Digital instrument cluster that provides a whole lot of accurate information, which is uncluttered and easy to read. With the speed limits, and its enforcement by law getting stricter with time, the Kwid’s digital speedometer also helps you keep a tight tab on your speed – something that the analogue needle-type speedometer could never achieve – by displaying the speed reading digitally in a big font.

The Kwid is also equipped with an on-board trip computer which, via the digital instrument cluster, provides vital information such as average fuel consumption, distance-to-empty (range indicator in kilometers), average speed, and much more. There’s a gear-shift indicator that helps you achieve optimum fuel efficiency by indicating when to shift gears. The instrument cluster will show you an arrow pointing upwards, which would mean that you should now shift up to a higher gear, while the arrow pointing downwards would mean that you need to shift down to a lower gear.

If you’re someone who does not like shifting gears, then Renault India has a fantastic proposition for you as well! Called the Easy-R, the Kwid with Automated Transmission indeed makes driving easier. The Kwid AMT is the first car in its segment to offer an easy-to-use shift control dial instead of a conventional lever with confusing slots and buttons. The omission of the gear lever also liberates a lot more space at the front, while the easy-to-use rotary dial is perfectly in line with the Easy-R nomenclature of the Kwid AMT. The KWID AMT is mated to the powerful 1.0 Smart Control efficiency engine. It’s very easy to use – you just have to put your foot on the brake and rotate the dial to ‘D’ for driving ahead; ‘R’ for reversing, and ‘N’ for neutral. Easy, isn’t it?

Technology should make our lives easier, and the Kwid is a true embodiment of the same. The fact that all the technological wizardry has been wrapped into an affordable package happens to be the cherry on cake.