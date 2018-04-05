Renault Kwid, Duster & Captur Available At Big Discounts This April

The discounts are only on 2017 models save for the Kwid Superhero edition

The temperature’s started to mount and so have the discounts on Renault cars. The French carmaker is offering juicy price cuts on its entire product portfolio, starting from the Kwid and going up till the Duster, Lodgy and Captur. Select models can be had with free extended warranty, corporate/government bonus and insurance at heavily reduced prices. But bear in mind that these offers are applicable on the 2017 models only, with the exception of Kwid Superhero edition. Now, let’s get you up to date with all the details.

Renault Kwid - Any discount on the Kwid only makes the deal sweeter

Both the manual and AMT versions of the entry-level hatchback from Renault are available with a cash cut of Rs 20,000 (Rs 15,000 off on the 2018 Kwid Super Hero edition) and 2 year extended warranty (over the 2 year standard warranty) for free. The MT variants get 50 percent cut in insurance cost whereas the AMT can be insured for Re 1. The cost of insurance for a Kwid falls in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,500 for a comprehensive policy depending upon the variant availed. Government/PSU employees can get an additional Rs 2,000 bumped off their purchase prices.

Renault Lodgy - Rs 1.25 lakh discount makes it an attractive alternative to the Ertiga

The Lodgy hasn’t been able to find a lot of takers with the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta in competition. However, a whopping cash discount of Rs 1,25,000 and Rs 5,000 as corporate bonus means that the Renault Lodgy undercuts the Ertiga by a bigger margin now. The Ertiga’s base variant with the diesel engine is priced at Rs 8.78 lakh while the Lodgy’s base variant costs Rs 8.20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi). With a discount of Rs 1.25 lakh, the Lodgy is over Rs 1.75 lakh cheaper than the Ertiga’s base model.

Renault retails the Lodgy’s top variant at Rs 11.99 lakh, Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than Ertiga diesel’s top Zxi+ variant, which is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi). With the discounts in place, it’s now priced on par with the top-spec Ertiga ZDi Plus variant. Also Read: Car Insurance Gets Cheaper - Alto, Kwid, redi-GO Get Maximum Benefit

Renault Duster

The Duster is a tried and tested SUV which has been known for holding its own in the tough Indian conditions. You can experience all that at a cost lower than it commands with Rs 40,000 cash discount, Rs 5,000 corporate bonus and insurance at Re 1. Prices for the Duster start from Rs 7.95 lakh and go up to Rs 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Renault Captur

The 2017 models of the premium SUV gets a mouth-watering Rs 1,00,000 discount, making it a great deal on a car that is priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.06 lakh. Its arch-nemesis, the Hyundai Creta, ranges between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 14.68 lakh. With the price cut, you can purchase the top spec Platine variant of the Captur for Rs 50,000 less than what you’d pay for the Creta SX Plus diesel!

So should you consider putting your money on the Renault table?

For a car like the Kwid, we think it’s a deal if you’re getting a discount on the variant you want, since discounts are on offer only on the 2017-manufactured cars. It’s already priced quite competitively and any offer over and above makes the deal sweeter.

The deal on the Lodgy is probably the most lucrative. If you’re looking for a people mover in the personal space, it’s a worthy alternative to the first-gen Ertiga even if it is priced at par. For those who want to stick to the Ertiga, you might want to wait as the new generation is expected to launch sometime in late 2018 or early 2019.

The Duster has been around for quite some time now but we don’t see Renault bringing the newer version to India anytime soon. There are many new cars coming up in this space that you might want to wait for. Kia and MG Motor will launch their contenders in the compact SUV space in 2019 and even Hyundai will give the Creta a makeover in 2018. Still want the Duster? Go ahead.

The Captur is a surprise entrant in this space since it’s a relatively new model and we believe there will be a limited stock of cars manufactured in 2017. Since it didn’t go off to a flying start, if you’re planning to lap up one, we’d suggest you go for the 2017 model only and save some money.

The cut in the price of these cars makes them a great proposition unless you plan to sell them off in the next couple of years. If you plan to keep these cars for long, buying a model manufactured in the previous year won’t harm much when you’ll sell them later.

