Renault Kwid AMT - All You Need To Know

Renault launched the Kwid AMT in India in November 2016. The market trends are changing and gone are the times when an automatic transmission was cited as costly and high-maintenance. Rather, now, an automatic transmission car is seen as a convenience and a blessing in the everyday bumper to bumper traffic. Renault first waved the automatic wand with the Duster, and later launched the AMT in its entry-level car, the Kwid.

Interesting read - Renault Kwid vs rivals: Hits & Misses!

First showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Renault Kwid with the 'Easy-R' transmission fascinated the audience with its knob shifter unusually placed on the dashboard near the air-con controls. As a result, the place where the gear shifter usually existed lay vacant as an additional storage space. While Renault launched the Kwid AMT in only the RXT variant, it’s now available in RXL and Climber variants as well.

Do you know? Renault Kwid-based electric car is in the works. Tap to know more about it.

Mechanicals

First things first, the automatic transmission. The AMT transmission is available with the 1.0-litre engine only. The engine is the same as the one on the Kwid 1.0, displacing 999cc and putting out maximum power of 68PS and peak torque of 91Nm. The AMT is a 5-speed transmission controlled via a dial on the dashboard that lets you choose between drive (D), neutral (N) and reverse (R) options. There is no parking mode or manual/sport mode. The only rival of the Kwid 1.0 AMT is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which also gets a 5-speed AMT.

The Renault Kwid will soon form the basis of an India-bound Renault MPV. Read in detail.

Features

In terms of features, the Kwid AMT gets identical equipment as the manual Kwid in all the three variants. The best-equipped variant of the Kwid gets a seven-inch MediaNAV touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, front power windows, remote keyless entry with central locking, and front fog lamps.

Renault Kwid - Variants explained

Price

The prices of the Renault Kwid AMT in RXL, RXT, and Climber variants are Rs 3.83 lakh, Rs 4.30 lakh, and Rs 4.55 lakh (all ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Also Read:

Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT: First Drive Review

Read More on : KWID review