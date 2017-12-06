Renault Kwid Accessories: Personalise Your Hatch

One of the most popular entry-level cars in the Indian market, the Renault Kwid needs no introduction. The hatchback has a starting price of Rs 2.64 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is known for its SUV-inspired design and segment-first features. The Kwid is already an impressive and functional car and the additional accessories offered with it add a cherry on top. The accessories are clubbed together into six customisation packs — Basic Pack, Smart Chrome Pack, Essential Pack, Intense Chrome, Luxury Pack and Outdoor Pack. Kwid owners can either opt for any of these packs or choose individual accessories according to their preference. Renault offers a warranty of 1 year/20,000km on all its accessories. Let's check them out.

1) Basic Pack

The Basic Pack is priced at Rs 2,768 and includes a silver car cover, mud flaps and floor mat carpet black cabin floor.

2) Smart Chrome Pack

The Smart Chrome Pack costs Rs 3,435 and adds strips of chrome on the tailgate, front grille, door handles and near the gear shifter.

3) Essential Pack

The Essential Pack costs Rs 8,751 and offers bodyside cladding, roof rails and sill plates, in addition to the accessories offered with the Basic Pack.

4) Intense Chrome Pack

If you are in love with chrome, this pack will suit you the most. It costs Rs 8,276 and offers chrome finish around the fog lamps, tail lamps, bumper chrome garnish, chrome weather deflector, chrome bumper corner protector and chrome headlamp eyeliner.

5) Luxury Pack

Priced at Rs 10,980, this pack offers illuminated sill plates, designer floor mat, chrome garnish on the front grille, chrome bezel near the gear shifter, ambient lighting and a designer car cover.

6) Outdoor Pack

This is the most expensive pack and is priced at Rs 12,469. It offers a list of accessories that includes illuminated sill plates, bodyside cladding, roof rails, front bumper finisher, rear bumper finisher, weather deflector and a bumper corner protector.

There are more accessories on offer in addition to the above mentioned accessory packs like an array of steering wheel covers, anti-slip mats for the dashboard, and seat covers. The various accessories that are a part of the packages above can be bought individually as well. In addition to these accessories, you can choose one of the six types of body decals to give your Kwid a different identity.

















