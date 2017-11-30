Renault Kwid 1.0 SCe - All You Need To Know!

The Kwid 1.0 SCe is not only more powerful than the 0.8-litre Kwid but is also available with an AMT

When did it go on sale?

Renault launched the Kwid 1.0 in August 2016 with a 5-speed manual transmission only. Later in 2017, the French carmaker launched the Kwid 1.0 with a 5-speed AMT as well. The Kwid 1.0 is available in RXL, RXT, and Climber variants right now.

How much does the Kwid 1.0 cost?

The prices of the Renault Kwid 1.0 start from Rs 3.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The most-affordable variant with the 1.0-litre engine is the RXL. The Kwid 1.0 RXL can also be had with the AMT at Rs 3.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Second in the pecking order, in terms of equipment, is the RXT, which is available with both manual transmission and AMT. The price of the Kwid RXT manual is Rs 3.87 lakh. Buyers can also opt for a driver side airbag with this variant at an additional cost of Rs 13,000. Kwid 1.0 RXT with AMT is priced at Rs 4.3 lakh. This variant comes equipped with driver-side airbag.

The Kwid with the 1.0-litre engine can be had in the Climber variant as well. The Kwid Climber MT is priced at Rs 4.25 lakh, while the AMT is available at Rs 4.55 lakh.

Does it look any different?

How we wish! The only way to tell the 1.0-litre variant apart from the standard 800cc variant is to look for body graphics and a set of silver-finished mirrors. Other than that, everything is carried over from the standard Kwid as is. The Kwid Climber, however, gets a host of exterior elements that differentiate it from the regular Kwid. The changes include:





Front bumper overriders and faux skid plates with orange highlights







Glossy orange highlights on outside rear-view mirrors and roof rails







Orange indicators on front fenders







‘Climber’ decals on front doors and rear windshield







Door protection cladding is standard







New set of wheels







New ‘Electric Blue’ shade





What about the interiors?

The interiors of the Renault Kwid are no different as the 1.0-litre Kwid gets the same seats, identical 300-litre boot and same kit. Neither does it have any new colour scheme nor any new features. We'd have loved to see Renault up their game yet again by adding rear power windows or maybe an extra pair of speakers to go with the touchscreen infotainment unit, but that's not the case this time round. The story, however, is a little different when it comes to the Kwid Climber. It gets:





Orange inserts on upholstery with ‘Climber’ embossed on the headrests, orange door appliques, two-tone orange gear shift knob (manual), steering wheel with orange perforations and ‘Climber’ insignia







New floor console with two cup holders







Chrome contour on the instrument cluster and orange highlights on the central console and side AC vents





Renault Kwid AMT - Here's everything you should know about it

Interesting read: Renault Kwid vs rivals - Hits & Misses

What's the 1.0-litre engine like?

We have taken it for a spin in picturesque Mamallapuram and here's a detailed driving impressions report. The new 1.0-litre motor packs a healthy 68PS of power that gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 97PS/ton. ARAI-certified fuel efficiency is rated at a respectable 23.01 km/l. For a detailed look at the mechanicals, follow this link here.

Renault might launch Kwid-based electric car in India. Click here for details.

Has Renault upgraded the safety?

We all know how the Kwid fared in crash tests conducted by the NCAP. The Renault Kwid gets a pre-tensioner to the seatbelt mechanism in the RXT(O) variant. This prevents occupants from getting thrown forward in case of an impact. For reference, the Brazil-spec Kwid gets four airbags and weighs a full 130kg extra over the one sold in India. We'd have loved to see ABS on offer too, considering the added power but that's not an option this time round.

Renault Kwid-based MPV confirmed for India. Know more here.

There you have it. All you need to know about the new addition to the Kwid's lineup. Got questions? Shoot them our way through the comments section below.

Renault Kwid: Variants explained

Read More on : Renault KWID