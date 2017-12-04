Renault Kwid (1.0-Litre) SCe Vs Maruti Alto K10 Vs Hyundai Eon 1.0-Litre - Spec Comparison

Trending. A word which perfectly describes the Renault Kwid. This pocket-sized hatch made its global debut in the Indian market on September 24, 2015, and became quite successful. It has an SUV-ish stance, bold looks and a lot of features. The only thing pulling it down (for some) was its lack of power, seeing as how it was driven by a 0.8-litre engine. Now, Renault has solved this issue by installing a 999cc engine in the same package. Like the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Hyundai Eon, the Renault Kwid is now also available in 1.0-litre variants. Moreover, the addition of the Kwid Climber takes the car’s style statement to an all new level.

Unlike Maruti, Renault has taken the Hyundai-like route by just installing a new engine in the same body. The cosmetic changes are limited to a silver finish on the ORVMs and chequered flag graphics on the side. Sadly, Renault has not even given alloy wheels to the upgraded car. The Eon 1.0-litre has slightly different dimensions than the 0.8-litre. Maruti, on the other hand, has launched them as separate cars altogether. Let's find out how these 1.0-litre entries vary on mechanical and physical aspects.

ENGINE

All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi

On paper, the Hyundai Eon turns out to be the most powerful car (69PS, 94Nm), closely followed by the Kwid SCe and the Alto K10, respectively. But, as a result, the Eon is also the least fuel efficient of the three. The Maruti Alto K10 leads the fuel efficiency battle (24.07), followed closely by the Kwid. Also, the Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid come with an automated manual transmission (AMT) while the Eon misses out on it.

DIMENSIONS

Size wise, the Kwid is the biggest car, both inside and out. It has a massive boot space of 300 litres and class-leading ground clearance of 180mm. Even in terms of road presence, the Kwid is simply the most dominating design in small entry-level hatchbacks.

FEATURES

The Renault Kwid features clearly dominates the three with its touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation. Other than that, all three come with front power windows, USB/AUX-in/Radio, internally adjustable ORVMs, and a driver side airbag.

All the three cars are almost similar in their offerings. Where the Kwid has the best overall design and features, the Eon has the most horses under its belt and the Alto K10 is the most efficient. Price wise, the Alto is the least expensive of the lot. The Kwid is priced between its two competitors and comes up as a great alternative. We will soon get all the three cars together for a thorough comparison. Until then, stay tuned.

