Renault Kwid 1.0-Litre: All You Need To Know

The Renault Kwid, with the 1.0-litre engine, is available in two variants with both manual and automated manual transmission(AMT) options along with the KWID Climber
The Renault kwid is gradually becoming the defacto choice in the mini car segment. Not only does it outperform its peers in almost every imaginable front, but with the addition of a more powerful 1.0-litre engine and an AMT option in 2016, the Kwid has also bettered itself with time! Let us have a look at what all the Kwid 1.0-litre packs.
Variants and Prices
The Renault Kwid 1.0-litre is available in two variants with both manual and automated manual transmission (AMT) options. Then, there are also the standard and RXE variants of the Kwid, which are available with the 0.8-litre version. Further, the Kwid 1.0-litre also comes in the rugged-looking Climber Edition avatar with both manual and AMT options. Overall, there are six variants to go for with the Kwid 1.0-litre. Here are the prices:
Renault Kwid 1.0-litre
Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
Rs 3.53 lakh
Rs 3.86 lakh/ Rs 3.99 lakh
Rs 3.83 lakh
Rs 4.29 lakh
Rs 4.24 lakh
Rs 4.52 lakh
Renault had also recently introduced the limited 02 Anniversary edition of the Kwid to commemorate two years of the hatchback in the Indian market. It is essentially an economically priced accessory pack available with both the RXL and the RXT variants. Check out the details here: Renault Kwid 2nd Anniversary Special Edition Launched
Dimensions
Engine and Transmission
- Engine: 1.0-litre SCe
- Displacement: 999c (3-cylinder)
- Power: 68PS @ 5,500rpm
- Torque: 91Nm @ 4,250rpm
- Transmission: 5-speed manual/automated manual transmission (AMT)
Renault Kwid RXL 1.0-litre
Audio system
- Offers an audio system with Bluetooth phone integration and a tuner, along with USB and AUX-in connectivity. The unit is coupled to a two-speaker system placed on top of the dashboard
Exterior
- Body-coloured bumper and racy decals on the sides
- Dual-tone glossy grey finished outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) for the passenger side as well
- Full wheel cover
Interior
- Satin silver finish on the air vents, all-digital instrument cluster and central console
- Comes with relatively bolstered front seats compared to the low-spec variants and also features Intense Red upholstery
- Steering wheel gets a glossy black highlight
Creature comfort
- Electronic power steering
- HVAC unit (heating, ventilation and air conditioning)
- Automatic cabin lights
Renault Kwid RXT 1.0-litre
Audio system
- A 7-inch MediaNav touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and Bluetooth phone integration along with a tuner, USB and AUX-in. Like the RXL, the RXT also comes with a two-speaker system
Exterior
- Exclusive front fog lamps
Interior
- Dual-tone dashboard with chrome inserts on AC vents and knobs, instrument cluster along with the central console
- All Digital Instrument Cluster with an On-Board Trip Computer
- Partial leather-wrapped steering wheel (driver airbag-equipped version)
- Comes upholstered in Champion Red upholstery
Creature comfort
- Central locking with remote keyless entry
- Front power windows
- The HVAC unit (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) features up to four blower speeds and up to five airflow settings
- Detailed multi-information driver display
- An extra upper glove box
- A rear parcel tray
- Theatrically dimming cabin lights
Safety
- Optional driver airbag variant, which also comes with a segment-first driver seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter
Renault Kwid Climber
- The Kwid Climber is a spruced up version of the regular model and comes with rugged and flashy aesthetic additions to its exterior and interior. It is based on the top-spec RXT variant, the one with the optional driver airbag and Front seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters
- On the outside, the Renault Kwid Climber sports front bumper overriders, front and rear terrain protectors, glossy orange ORVMs, thick door protection cladding, ‘Climber’ decals , arching dual tone roof bars and a new set of Muscular Style wheels. Apart from this, it comes in an exclusive 'Electric Blue’ shade along with the two other colour options – Outback Bronze and Planet Grey
- Inside the cabin, it gets orange trims on AC vents, central console and gearshift knob. It also comes with ‘Orange Energy’ upholstery with ‘Climber’ embossed on the headrests. The steering wheel also features ‘Climber’ insignia
