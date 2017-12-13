Renault Kwid 1.0-Litre: All You Need To Know

The Renault Kwid, with the 1.0-litre engine, is available in two variants with both manual and automated manual transmission(AMT) options along with the KWID Climber

The Renault kwid is gradually becoming the defacto choice in the mini car segment. Not only does it outperform its peers in almost every imaginable front, but with the addition of a more powerful 1.0-litre engine and an AMT option in 2016, the Kwid has also bettered itself with time! Let us have a look at what all the Kwid 1.0-litre packs.

Variants and Prices

The Renault Kwid 1.0-litre is available in two variants with both manual and automated manual transmission (AMT) options. Then, there are also the standard and RXE variants of the Kwid, which are available with the 0.8-litre version. Further, the Kwid 1.0-litre also comes in the rugged-looking Climber Edition avatar with both manual and AMT options. Overall, there are six variants to go for with the Kwid 1.0-litre. Here are the prices:

Dimensions

Engine and Transmission



Engine : 1.0-litre SCe

Displacement : 999c (3-cylinder)

Power : 68PS @ 5,500rpm

Torque : 91Nm @ 4,250rpm

Transmission: 5-speed manual/automated manual transmission (AMT)



Renault Kwid RXL 1.0-litre

Audio system



Offers an audio system with Bluetooth phone integration and a tuner, along with USB and AUX-in connectivity. The unit is coupled to a two-speaker system placed on top of the dashboard



Exterior



Body-coloured bumper and racy decals on the sides



Dual-tone glossy grey finished outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) for the passenger side as well



Full wheel cover



Interior



Satin silver finish on the air vents, all-digital instrument cluster and central console



Comes with relatively bolstered front seats compared to the low-spec variants and also features Intense Red upholstery



Steering wheel gets a glossy black highlight



Creature comfort



Electronic power steering



HVAC unit (heating, ventilation and air conditioning)



Automatic cabin lights



Renault Kwid RXT 1.0-litre

Audio system



A 7-inch MediaNav touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and Bluetooth phone integration along with a tuner, USB and AUX-in. Like the RXL, the RXT also comes with a two-speaker system



Exterior



Exclusive front fog lamps



Interior



Dual-tone dashboard with chrome inserts on AC vents and knobs, instrument cluster along with the central console



All Digital Instrument Cluster with an On-Board Trip Computer



Partial leather-wrapped steering wheel (driver airbag-equipped version)



Comes upholstered in Champion Red upholstery



Creature comfort



Central locking with remote keyless entry



Front power windows



The HVAC unit (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) features up to four blower speeds and up to five airflow settings



Detailed multi-information driver display



An extra upper glove box



A rear parcel tray



Theatrically dimming cabin lights



Safety



Optional driver airbag variant, which also comes with a segment-first driver seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter



Renault Kwid Climber



The Kwid Climber is a spruced up version of the regular model and comes with rugged and flashy aesthetic additions to its exterior and interior. It is based on the top-spec RXT variant, the one with the optional driver airbag and Front seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters





On the outside, the Renault Kwid Climber sports front bumper overriders, front and rear terrain protectors, glossy orange ORVMs, thick door protection cladding, ‘Climber’ decals , arching dual tone roof bars and a new set of Muscular Style wheels. Apart from this, it comes in an exclusive 'Electric Blue’ shade along with the two other colour options – Outback Bronze and Planet Grey



Inside the cabin, it gets orange trims on AC vents, central console and gearshift knob. It also comes with ‘Orange Energy’ upholstery with ‘Climber’ embossed on the headrests. The steering wheel also features ‘Climber’ insignia



