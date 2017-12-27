Renault Kwid 0.8-litre Service and Maintenance : Pocket-Friendly Ownership?

The Renault Kwid 0.8-litre is 22 per cent cheaper to maintain than the Alto 800 over a five-year period. Check out our comparative analysis to find out how

When Renault launched the Kwid, it not only stirred up the segment with its SUV-inspired styling, but also with its low maintenance cost. In fact, the Kwid 0.8-litre's servicing and ownership cost is among the lowest in the segment, much less than its core competition, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. Surprised, are you? Let’s see how the Kwid's maintenance cost compares with the Alto 800 over a 10-year duration.

Both the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre and the Alto 800 have a periodic maintenance service schedule of 10,000km or a year.







Model

Renault Kwid 0.8-litre







Service Interval

Part (MRP)

Labour *

Total Parts + Labour



















1st Service

2m/2K Kms

₹ 0

₹ 0

₹ 0





2nd Service

1 Yr/10K Kms

₹ 1,072

₹ 0

₹ 1,072





3rd Service

2 Yr/20K Kms

₹ 1,316

₹ 0

₹ 1,316





4th Service

3 Yr/30K Kms

₹ 2,639

₹ 1,305

₹ 3,944





5th Service

4 Yr/40K Kms

₹ 1,692

₹ 1,305

₹ 2,997





6th Service

5 Yr/50K Kms

₹ 1,072

₹ 1,305

₹ 2,377





7th Service

6 Yr/60K Kms

₹ 2,883

₹ 1,515

₹ 4,398





8th Service

7 Yr/70K Kms

₹ 1,072

₹ 1,305

₹ 2,377





9th Service

8 Yr/80K Kms

₹ 1,692

₹ 1,305

₹ 2,997





10th Service

9 Yr/90K Kms

₹ 2,639

₹ 1,305

₹ 3,944





11th Service

10 Yr/100K Kms

₹ 1,316

₹ 1,305

₹ 2,621





Approx. Maintenance Cost in 10 Years

₹ 17,390

₹ 10,650

₹ 28,040













Model

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800







Service Interval

Part (MRP)

Labour *

Total Parts + Labour





1st Service



₹ 868

₹ 0

₹ 868





2nd Service

2m/2K Kms

₹ 0

₹ 0

₹ 0





3rd Service

1 Yr/10K Kms

₹ 868

₹ 0

₹ 868





4th Service

2 Yr/20K Kms

₹ 2,942

₹ 1,570

₹ 4,512





5th Service

3 Yr/30K Kms

₹ 868

₹ 1,475

₹ 2,343





6th Service

4 Yr/40K Kms

₹ 3,487

₹ 1,570

₹ 5,057





7th Service

5 Yr/50K Kms

₹ 868

₹ 1,475

₹ 2,343





8th Service

6 Yr/60K Kms

₹ 3,092

₹ 1,570

₹ 4,662





9th Service

7 Yr/70K Kms

₹ 868

₹ 1,475

₹ 2,343





10th Service

8 Yr/80K Kms

₹ 3,487

₹ 1,570

₹ 5,057





11th Service

9 Yr/90K Kms

₹ 868

₹ 1,475

₹ 2,343





12th Service

10 Yr/100K Kms

₹ 3,532

₹ 1,475

₹ 5,007





Approx. Maintenance Cost in 10 Years

₹ 21,746

₹ 13,655

₹ 35,401







* Labour Prices are excluding GST

It is evident that when it comes to periodic maintenance costs, the Renault beats the other hatchback both in terms of the cost of parts and labour charges. The cumulative costs (parts cost + labour charges) over a period of 10 years is also significantly lower for the Kwid compared to the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. In fact, even when you compare the costs involved during two major services (5th and 10th), the Renault turns out to be the cheaper car to maintain.

If you’re sceptical about running the same car for 10 years, then let's take an example of how the maintenance costs vary over 5 years, which is the time when people usually upgrade their cars. Assuming you clock a total of 60000km over 5 years (based on 12,000km per year), the total maintenance costs for the Kwid will be Rs 16,104 while you will have to spend Rs 20,653 for the Alto 800 – that's a saving of 22 per cent with the Renault!

Essential parts prices

Below are prices of the parts that generally need replacing in both hatchbacks during a regular service











Renault Kwid 0.8-litre





Maruti Suzuki Alto 800









Engine oil





Rs 310/litre Required: 2.56Lx310= Rs 794





Rs 288/litre Required: 2.7Lx288= Rs 777









Oil filter





Rs 112





Rs 90









Air filter





Rs 166





Rs 255









Fuel filter





Rs 244





Rs 320









Spark Plug (set of three)





Rs 366





Rs 375









Alternator belt





Rs 192





Rs 150 (Alt+fan)









Fan belt





Rs 184











Coolant





Rs 248/litre Required: 4.28Lx248= Rs 1061





Rs 285/litre Required: 3.5Lx285= Rs 997









Brake fluid





Rs 400





Rs 780









The comparison suggests that most components like the air filter and fuel filter are more affordable to replace on the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre than the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. Further, all the major fluids in the Kwid are considerably cheaper than its rival.

There’s no doubt that the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre wins by a wide margin and comes across as a more pocket-friendly option compared to its competition. What also ensures peace of mind for Kwid owners is Renault's extensive service network across the country. Renault India has approximately 269 service centres so far - a number that's rising steadily as the carmaker marches on towards its aim to be among the top five automotive brands in the country by 2020. That’s not all. Renault also offers servicing to customers in far-flung places with its unique Workshop on Wheels mobile service vehicles!

So, ready to bring home a Kwid? With attractive year-end offers from Renault, the time is just right to join the club of over 2 lakh happy Kwid customers in the country.