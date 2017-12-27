 Renault Kwid 0.8-litre Service and Maintenance : Pocket-Friendly Ownership?
Renault Kwid 0.8-litre Service and Maintenance : Pocket-Friendly Ownership?

Updated: 27 Dec 2017 08:30 PM
The Renault Kwid 0.8-litre is 22 per cent cheaper to maintain than the Alto 800 over a five-year period. Check out our comparative analysis to find out how



When Renault launched the Kwid, it not only stirred up the segment with its SUV-inspired styling, but also with its low maintenance cost. In fact, the Kwid 0.8-litre's servicing and ownership cost is among the lowest in the segment, much less than its core competition, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. Surprised, are you? Let’s see how the Kwid's maintenance cost compares with the Alto 800 over a 10-year duration.



Both the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre and the Alto 800 have a periodic maintenance service schedule of 10,000km or a year.











































































































Model Renault Kwid 0.8-litre
  Service Interval Part (MRP) Labour * Total Parts + Labour
         
1st Service 2m/2K Kms ₹ 0 ₹ 0 ₹ 0
2nd Service 1 Yr/10K Kms ₹ 1,072 ₹ 0 ₹ 1,072
3rd Service 2 Yr/20K Kms ₹ 1,316 ₹ 0 ₹ 1,316
4th Service 3 Yr/30K Kms ₹ 2,639 ₹ 1,305 ₹ 3,944
5th Service 4 Yr/40K Kms ₹ 1,692 ₹ 1,305 ₹ 2,997
6th Service 5 Yr/50K Kms ₹ 1,072 ₹ 1,305 ₹ 2,377
7th Service 6 Yr/60K Kms ₹ 2,883 ₹ 1,515 ₹ 4,398
8th Service 7 Yr/70K Kms ₹ 1,072 ₹ 1,305 ₹ 2,377
9th Service 8 Yr/80K Kms ₹ 1,692 ₹ 1,305 ₹ 2,997
10th Service 9 Yr/90K Kms ₹ 2,639 ₹ 1,305 ₹ 3,944
11th Service 10 Yr/100K Kms ₹ 1,316 ₹ 1,305 ₹ 2,621
Approx. Maintenance Cost in 10 Years ₹ 17,390 ₹ 10,650 ₹ 28,040  










































































































Model Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 
  Service Interval Part (MRP) Labour * Total Parts + Labour
1st Service   ₹ 868 ₹ 0 ₹ 868
2nd Service 2m/2K Kms ₹ 0 ₹ 0 ₹ 0
3rd Service 1 Yr/10K Kms ₹ 868 ₹ 0 ₹ 868
4th Service 2 Yr/20K Kms ₹ 2,942 ₹ 1,570 ₹ 4,512
5th Service 3 Yr/30K Kms ₹ 868 ₹ 1,475 ₹ 2,343
6th Service 4 Yr/40K Kms ₹ 3,487 ₹ 1,570 ₹ 5,057
7th Service 5 Yr/50K Kms ₹ 868 ₹ 1,475 ₹ 2,343
8th Service 6 Yr/60K Kms ₹ 3,092 ₹ 1,570 ₹ 4,662
9th Service 7 Yr/70K Kms ₹ 868 ₹ 1,475 ₹ 2,343
10th Service 8 Yr/80K Kms ₹ 3,487 ₹ 1,570 ₹ 5,057
11th Service 9 Yr/90K Kms ₹ 868 ₹ 1,475 ₹ 2,343
12th Service 10 Yr/100K Kms ₹ 3,532 ₹ 1,475 ₹ 5,007
Approx. Maintenance Cost in 10 Years ₹ 21,746 ₹ 13,655 ₹ 35,401


* Labour Prices are excluding GST



It is evident that when it comes to periodic maintenance costs, the Renault beats the other hatchback both in terms of the cost of parts and labour charges. The cumulative costs (parts cost + labour charges) over a period of 10 years is also significantly lower for the Kwid compared to the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. In fact, even when you compare the costs involved during two major services (5th and 10th), the Renault turns out to be the cheaper car to maintain.



If you’re sceptical about running the same car for 10 years, then let's take an example of how the maintenance costs vary over 5 years, which is the time when people usually upgrade their cars. Assuming you clock a total of 60000km over 5 years (based on 12,000km per year), the total maintenance costs for the Kwid will be Rs 16,104 while you will have to spend Rs 20,653 for the Alto 800 – that's a saving of 22 per cent with the Renault! 



Essential parts prices 



Below are prices of the parts that generally need replacing in both hatchbacks during a regular service
























































 

Engine oil



Rs 310/litre Required: 2.56Lx310= Rs 794

Rs 288/litre Required: 2.7Lx288= Rs 777

Oil filter



Rs 112

Rs 90



Air filter



Rs 166

Rs 255



Fuel filter



Rs 244



Rs 320



Spark Plug (set of three)

Rs 366

Rs 375

Alternator belt

Rs 192

Rs 150 (Alt+fan)

Fan belt



Rs 184


  

Coolant



Rs 248/litre Required: 4.28Lx248= Rs 1061

Rs 285/litre Required: 3.5Lx285= Rs 997

Brake fluid

Rs 400

Rs 780


The comparison suggests that most components like the air filter and fuel filter are more affordable to replace on the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre than the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. Further, all the major fluids in the Kwid are considerably cheaper than its rival. 



There’s no doubt that the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre wins by a wide margin and comes across as a more pocket-friendly option compared to its competition. What also ensures peace of mind for Kwid owners is Renault's extensive service network across the country. Renault India has approximately 269 service centres so far - a number that's rising steadily as the carmaker marches on towards its aim to be among the top five automotive brands in the country by 2020. That’s not all. Renault also offers servicing to customers in far-flung places with its unique Workshop on Wheels mobile service vehicles!



So, ready to bring home a Kwid? With attractive year-end offers from Renault, the time is just right to join the club of over 2 lakh happy Kwid customers in the country.



Renault Kwid 0.8-litre



