Renault Festive Offers: Duster Gets 1.6L Cash Discount, Kwid Joins It Too

Renault India has kickstarted its festivities a bit earlier than other carmakers. With Diwali just a few weeks ahead, the French auto major is showering special offers on its entire lineup, including the Kwid, Pulse, Scala, Duster and the Lodgy. Barring the Renault Kwid, the performance of its cars has been sluggish in the past few months. It looks to regain the lost grounds with these festive offers.

Topping the list of offers is the Rs 1.6 lakh cash discount on all the variants of the 2016 Renault Duster. That’s not all, you also get insurance @ Re 1, ROI (Rate Of Interest) @ 7.99 per cent, Rs 10,000 on buying through Renault Selection along with additional corporate bonus of Rs 7,000 on the butch SUV. Except for the RXS CVT trim, this scheme is applicable on all the variants of the Duster. It is available across India, excluding Kerala.

Next in the list of cars with heavy discounts is the Renault Lodgy. It comes with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh on its 2016 models. The Std and RXE variants of the current year get cash discounts of Rs 30,000 each. The Lodgy Stepway variants are available with a Re 1 insurance. You also get Rs 10,000 off on purchase through Renault Selection along with additional corporate bonus of Rs 7,000. This offer is available in all states except Kerala.

The Renault Pulse hatchback is available with either Rs 40,000 cash benefits or attractive ROI of 4.49 per cent. On the other hand, the Scala sedan is up for grabs with cash benefits of Rs 90,000. Moreover, both the models qualify for the Rs 6,000 corporate/PSU scheme and a 100 per cent on-road finance option through Renault Finance, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI auto loans. This offer is same across the country.

The French carmaker’s best-selling model, the Renault Kwid, gets free celebration kit with its 0.8-litre variants under the festive offer. This includes power windows/seat covers, reverse parking sensors, and custom chrome pack (chrome front grill, chrome tailgate, chrome door handle, chrome gear shift bezel). Below are the financing options with respect to different locations. However, you can only opt for either a low down payment scheme or a low EMI one.









Location





Down Payment





EMI









NCR





Rs 12799





Rs 2799









North, Central, West, South





Rs 13499





Rs 2799









East





Rs 14499





Rs 2799









Kerala





Rs 13799





Rs 2799









Note: The Kwid 02 anniversary edition is not included in any of these schemes

Offer for Keralaites

They get all the Duster benefits as mentioned above except for the cash discount. Additionally, they get Onam offer, which has benefits of up to Rs 20,000. Moreover, the scheme excludes all the Duster RXS variants for Keralites.

Same is the case with the Lodgy. Except for the cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, all other offers across the country are applicable in Kerala as well along with special Onam benefits worth Rs 20,000.

In the god’s own land, the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre isn’t available with the celebration kit. Instead, it gets an attractive interest rate of 8.99 per cent and 2gm gold coins.

The countrywide offer is applicable till September 30, 2017, while the Kerala one ends on September 19.

If you are looking at buying your next dream car, it’s probably the best time to have a go at it. We’ll be updating you with the latest offers as and when manufacturers announce them. Stay tuned to CarDekho.

