 Renault Duster Gets A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh
By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 10:30 AM
The top-end Renault Duster RXZ 110PS Diesel is now cheaper than the Hyundai Creta SX (O) diesel manual by Rs 2.73 lakh!  



Renault Duster



Renault has launched the 2018 model year Duster and the SUV has received a significant price cut right from the base petrol model to the top-spec diesel AWD (all-wheel-drive). Renault says that the price reduction is owing to increase in localisation. The Duster is manufactured at Renault’s Chennai facility along with its other siblings, and Nissan and Datsun models. The new prices are effective from March 1, 2018, and here’s a comparison between the old and new prices.  









































































Renault Duster



Old Prices

New Prices

Difference



RXE Petrol



Rs 8.50 lakh

Rs 7.95 lakh

Rs 55,925

RXL Petrol

Rs 9.30 lakh

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 51,816

RXS CVT Petrol

Rs 10.24 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 29,746

Std 85 PS Diesel

Rs 9.45 lakh

Rs 8.95 lakh

Rs 50,663

RXE 85 PS Diesel

Rs 9.65 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Rs 56,560

RXS 85 PS Diesel

Rs 10.74 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 79,034

RXZ 85 PS Diesel

Rs 11.65 lakh

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 76,237

RXZ 110 PS Diesel

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 11.79 lakh

Rs 70,976

RXZ 110 PS AMT  Diesel

Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 12.33 lakh

Rs 76,970

RXZ 110 PS AWD  Diesel

Rs 13.79 lakh

Rs 12.79 lakh

~ Rs 1 lakh


Renault Duster



The variants that have received the maximum price cut are the premium ones, including the diesel AWD which attracts a whopping reduction of Rs 1 lakh! It appears that the move has also been taken to give the Captur more breathing space. The Captur (priced between Rs 9.99 lakh - 14.05 lakh) is a comparatively better-loaded product however the price overlaps were possibly causing some cannibalisation. With the price cut, Renault seems to have covered the Rs 8-15 lakh price bracket with two products more effectively.  



Don't miss: Updated Duster Details Revealed! (check out the picture below)



2018 Dacia Duster



Interestingly, the Duster petrol automatic has become the most economically priced compact SUV in the market. It is also closely priced compared to the entry-level Ford EcoSport petrol AT (Trend+ Rs 9.55 lakh). The Hyundai Creta petrol AT, for instance, is priced at Rs 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).  Here’s how the Duster competes with the Hyundai Creta in terms of prices. 










































Diesel (ex-showroom, New Delhi

Renault Duster



Hyundai Creta



Std 85PS: Rs 8.95 lakh

1.4-litre E: Rs 9.99 lakh

RXE 85PS: Rs 9.09 lakh



1.4-litre S: Rs 11.38 lakh

RXS 85PS: Rs 9.95 lakh

1.4-litre S+: Rs 12.27 lakh

RXZ 85PS: Rs 10.89 lakh



1.6-litre S+: Rs 13.69 lakh

RXZ 110PS: Rs 11.79 lakh



1.6-litre SX: Rs 12.50 lakh

RXZ 110PS AMT: Rs 12.33 lakh 



1.6-litre SX+: Rs 13.48 lakh/Rs 13.86 lakh (dual-tone)/ Rs 14.59 lakh (Auto)



RXZ 110PS AWD: Rs 12.79 lakh 



1.6-litre SX(O): Rs 14.52 lakh

























Petrol (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Renault Duster



Hyundai Creta



RXE: Rs 7.95 lakh



1.6-litre E: Rs 9.29 lakh



RXL: Rs 8.79 lakh



1.6-litre E+: Rs 9.99 lakh



RXS CVT: Rs 9.95 lakh (auto)

1.6-litre SX+: Rs 12.02 lakh/ Rs 12.40 lakh (dual-tone)/ Rs 13.03 lakh (auto)


check out: Top 5 SUVs At Auto Expo 2018: Tata H5X, Mahindra Rexton And More


Read More on : Renault Duster AMT


First Published:
