Renault Duster Gets A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh

The top-end Renault Duster RXZ 110PS Diesel is now cheaper than the Hyundai Creta SX (O) diesel manual by Rs 2.73 lakh!
Renault has launched the 2018 model year Duster and the SUV has received a significant price cut right from the base petrol model to the top-spec diesel AWD (all-wheel-drive). Renault says that the price reduction is owing to increase in localisation. The Duster is manufactured at Renault’s Chennai facility along with its other siblings, and Nissan and Datsun models. The new prices are effective from March 1, 2018, and here’s a comparison between the old and new prices.
Renault Duster
Old Prices
New Prices
Difference
RXE Petrol
Rs 8.50 lakh
Rs 7.95 lakh
Rs 55,925
RXL Petrol
Rs 9.30 lakh
Rs 8.79 lakh
Rs 51,816
RXS CVT Petrol
Rs 10.24 lakh
Rs 9.95 lakh
Rs 29,746
Std 85 PS Diesel
Rs 9.45 lakh
Rs 8.95 lakh
Rs 50,663
RXE 85 PS Diesel
Rs 9.65 lakh
Rs 9.09 lakh
Rs 56,560
RXS 85 PS Diesel
Rs 10.74 lakh
Rs 9.95 lakh
Rs 79,034
RXZ 85 PS Diesel
Rs 11.65 lakh
Rs 10.89 lakh
Rs 76,237
RXZ 110 PS Diesel
Rs 12.49 lakh
Rs 11.79 lakh
Rs 70,976
RXZ 110 PS AMT Diesel
Rs 13.09 lakh
Rs 12.33 lakh
Rs 76,970
RXZ 110 PS AWD Diesel
Rs 13.79 lakh
Rs 12.79 lakh
~ Rs 1 lakh
The variants that have received the maximum price cut are the premium ones, including the diesel AWD which attracts a whopping reduction of Rs 1 lakh! It appears that the move has also been taken to give the Captur more breathing space. The Captur (priced between Rs 9.99 lakh - 14.05 lakh) is a comparatively better-loaded product however the price overlaps were possibly causing some cannibalisation. With the price cut, Renault seems to have covered the Rs 8-15 lakh price bracket with two products more effectively.
Don't miss: Updated Duster Details Revealed! (check out the picture below)
Interestingly, the Duster petrol automatic has become the most economically priced compact SUV in the market. It is also closely priced compared to the entry-level Ford EcoSport petrol AT (Trend+ Rs 9.55 lakh). The Hyundai Creta petrol AT, for instance, is priced at Rs 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Here’s how the Duster competes with the Hyundai Creta in terms of prices.
Diesel (ex-showroom, New Delhi
Renault Duster
Hyundai Creta
Std 85PS: Rs 8.95 lakh
1.4-litre E: Rs 9.99 lakh
RXE 85PS: Rs 9.09 lakh
1.4-litre S: Rs 11.38 lakh
RXS 85PS: Rs 9.95 lakh
1.4-litre S+: Rs 12.27 lakh
RXZ 85PS: Rs 10.89 lakh
1.6-litre S+: Rs 13.69 lakh
RXZ 110PS: Rs 11.79 lakh
1.6-litre SX: Rs 12.50 lakh
RXZ 110PS AMT: Rs 12.33 lakh
1.6-litre SX+: Rs 13.48 lakh/Rs 13.86 lakh (dual-tone)/ Rs 14.59 lakh (Auto)
RXZ 110PS AWD: Rs 12.79 lakh
1.6-litre SX(O): Rs 14.52 lakh
Petrol (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
Renault Duster
Hyundai Creta
RXE: Rs 7.95 lakh
1.6-litre E: Rs 9.29 lakh
RXL: Rs 8.79 lakh
1.6-litre E+: Rs 9.99 lakh
RXS CVT: Rs 9.95 lakh (auto)
1.6-litre SX+: Rs 12.02 lakh/ Rs 12.40 lakh (dual-tone)/ Rs 13.03 lakh (auto)
check out: Top 5 SUVs At Auto Expo 2018: Tata H5X, Mahindra Rexton And More
Read More on : Renault Duster AMT
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.