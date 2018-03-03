Renault Duster Gets A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh

The top-end Renault Duster RXZ 110PS Diesel is now cheaper than the Hyundai Creta SX (O) diesel manual by Rs 2.73 lakh!

Renault has launched the 2018 model year Duster and the SUV has received a significant price cut right from the base petrol model to the top-spec diesel AWD (all-wheel-drive). Renault says that the price reduction is owing to increase in localisation. The Duster is manufactured at Renault’s Chennai facility along with its other siblings, and Nissan and Datsun models. The new prices are effective from March 1, 2018, and here’s a comparison between the old and new prices.









Renault Duster





Old Prices





New Prices





Difference









RXE Petrol





Rs 8.50 lakh





Rs 7.95 lakh





Rs 55,925









RXL Petrol





Rs 9.30 lakh





Rs 8.79 lakh





Rs 51,816









RXS CVT Petrol





Rs 10.24 lakh





Rs 9.95 lakh





Rs 29,746









Std 85 PS Diesel





Rs 9.45 lakh





Rs 8.95 lakh





Rs 50,663









RXE 85 PS Diesel





Rs 9.65 lakh





Rs 9.09 lakh





Rs 56,560









RXS 85 PS Diesel





Rs 10.74 lakh





Rs 9.95 lakh





Rs 79,034









RXZ 85 PS Diesel





Rs 11.65 lakh





Rs 10.89 lakh





Rs 76,237









RXZ 110 PS Diesel





Rs 12.49 lakh





Rs 11.79 lakh





Rs 70,976









RXZ 110 PS AMT Diesel





Rs 13.09 lakh





Rs 12.33 lakh





Rs 76,970









RXZ 110 PS AWD Diesel





Rs 13.79 lakh





Rs 12.79 lakh





~ Rs 1 lakh









The variants that have received the maximum price cut are the premium ones, including the diesel AWD which attracts a whopping reduction of Rs 1 lakh! It appears that the move has also been taken to give the Captur more breathing space. The Captur (priced between Rs 9.99 lakh - 14.05 lakh) is a comparatively better-loaded product however the price overlaps were possibly causing some cannibalisation. With the price cut, Renault seems to have covered the Rs 8-15 lakh price bracket with two products more effectively.

Interestingly, the Duster petrol automatic has become the most economically priced compact SUV in the market. It is also closely priced compared to the entry-level Ford EcoSport petrol AT (Trend+ Rs 9.55 lakh). The Hyundai Creta petrol AT, for instance, is priced at Rs 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Here’s how the Duster competes with the Hyundai Creta in terms of prices.









Diesel (ex-showroom, New Delhi









Renault Duster





Hyundai Creta









Std 85PS: Rs 8.95 lakh





1.4-litre E: Rs 9.99 lakh









RXE 85PS: Rs 9.09 lakh





1.4-litre S: Rs 11.38 lakh









RXS 85PS: Rs 9.95 lakh





1.4-litre S+: Rs 12.27 lakh









RXZ 85PS: Rs 10.89 lakh





1.6-litre S+: Rs 13.69 lakh









RXZ 110PS: Rs 11.79 lakh





1.6-litre SX: Rs 12.50 lakh









RXZ 110PS AMT: Rs 12.33 lakh





1.6-litre SX+: Rs 13.48 lakh/Rs 13.86 lakh (dual-tone)/ Rs 14.59 lakh (Auto)









RXZ 110PS AWD: Rs 12.79 lakh





1.6-litre SX(O): Rs 14.52 lakh

















Petrol (ex-showroom, New Delhi)









Renault Duster





Hyundai Creta









RXE: Rs 7.95 lakh





1.6-litre E: Rs 9.29 lakh









RXL: Rs 8.79 lakh





1.6-litre E+: Rs 9.99 lakh









RXS CVT: Rs 9.95 lakh (auto)





1.6-litre SX+: Rs 12.02 lakh/ Rs 12.40 lakh (dual-tone)/ Rs 13.03 lakh (auto)









