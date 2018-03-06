 Renault Celebrates Women’s Day With Special Offers, Discounts
By: || Updated: 06 Mar 2018 05:30 PM
Renault has announced weeklong special offers on service for its women customers starting today



Renault Women's Day Celebration



There’s good news for women owners of Renault cars this Women’s Day. The French carmaker has announced various special offers and discounts for women customers to mark the special day. Ladies can avail these offers at all Renault dealerships across India for the five-day celebration period i.e. 6-11 March 2018.





Here’s a list of all the benefits that can be availed:




  • Free vehicle checkup

  • Free pick and drop 

  • 10 per cent discount on parts and accessories

  • 10 per cent discount on labour and value added services

  • 10 per cent off on extended warranty and roadside assistance

  • A discount of up to 40 per cent on car insurance renewal



Apart from these, Renault has also organised various fun activities at its dealerships to keep women engaged while their cars are being serviced. 



While the discounts/offers may not be huge, we feel it’s a thoughtful step from Renault to honour its women customers and show it cares. 



