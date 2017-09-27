Renault Captur Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti S-Cross Facelift

The Hyundai Creta to feel the heat in the compact crossover segment with the arrival of the Renault Captur and the S-Cross facelift

With the launch of the Renault Captur, the sales king in the compact crossover segment, the Hyundai Creta, will have a new competitor to deal with. Even the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been updated. Let’s see how the two new crossovers fare against the Hyundai Creta.

Dimensions

It is quite clear that the Captur is the longest (both in terms of outright length and wheelbase) and widest crossover here, and is closely followed by the S-Cross (facelift is wider by 20mm). And with a ground clearance of 210mm, the Captur rides higher than the other two as well. The Hyundai Creta is the tallest SUV here, which is closely followed by the Captur. The Creta also comes with the largest boot capacity, while the S-Cross has the least amount of boot space. Though 180mm of ground clearance is decent enough for our road conditions, the Maruti S-Cross has the least ground clearance here.

Design

Exterior

When it comes to appearances, all the three crossovers have their own identity. The Hyundai Creta looks like a proper SUV with its tall and boxy proportions. The Renault Captur is the most quirky looking of the three, while the S-Cross looks like a station wagon.

Following the latest trends in automobile design, both the Captur and the Creta come with dual-tone paint schemes. All the three cars offer machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. However, the S-Cross gets smaller 16-inch wheels compared to the larger 17-inch wheels found on the Captur and the Creta.

Interior

The Creta is the youngest of the three vehicles here (globally) and its cabin appears more modern than the other two. The Captur borrows its dashboard from the Euro-spec model (available globally since 2013) and the S-Cross facelift carries forward the same dashboard as before (the S-Cross has been on sale in global markets since 2013). Irrespective of this, all the three crossovers offer fairly modern looking cabins and seat five passengers.

When it comes to upholstery, the Creta (top-spec trims) and the S-Cross offer an all-black cabin layout. The Renault Captur, on the other hand, features a dual-tone black and white theme. All the three cars offer leatherette upholstery.

Features

Lights



Only the Captur offers full-LED headlights. The French carmaker calls them Renault Pure Vision LED. The S-Cross facelift packs new LED projector units replacing the previous bi-xenon units. The Creta only gets halogen projectors





Both the Captur and the S-Cross feature LED graphics in their tail lamps, the Creta loses out here as it only offered with normal incandescent lamps





The Captur and the S-Cross come with daytime running LEDs. The Creta does away with this feature



The 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to fulfil all of these, check it out here: India-Bound Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed In China

Infotainment system



The Creta and the S-Cross come with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment systems. Both support Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with MirrorLink connectivity



The Captur comes with Renault’s MediaNav 2 7-inch touchscreen unit like the Renault Duster with an additional Arkamys sound tuning (also found in the Creta). This unit sadly doesn’t support any of above-mentioned smartphone connectivity options. The screen is based on resistive-touch technology unlike the other cars that use smartphone-like capacitive-touch technology



All the three vehicles feature a 6-speaker system (four speakers and two tweeters)



Safety



The Creta takes the lead here as it comes with a total of six airbags in the range-topping SX (O) variant. All other variants get dual-front airbags and ABS as standard. The S-Cross just offers standard dual-airbags along with ABS and EBD



The Captur gets dual-front airbags along with ABS with EBD, brake assist, and hill hold assist as standard. The range-topping Platine trims add front side airbags and ESP as well



Common Features



Auto climate control (the Creta and the Captur also come with rear AC vents)



Rearview camera



Cruise control (missing in the Hyundai Creta)



Passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop



Electronically-adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors



Leatherette upholstery



Engines and Transmission

Diesel









Renault Captur

Hyundai Creta

Maruti S-Cross





Engine

1.5-litre dCi

1.4-litre/ 1.6-litre CRDI

1.3-litre DDiS





Power

110PS

90PS/ 128PS

90PS





Torque

240Nm

220Nm/ 260Nm

200Nm





Transmission

6-speed manual

6-speed manual/ auto (1.6-litre)

5-speed manual







Petrol









Renault Captur

Hyundai Creta





Engine

1.5-litre

1.6-litre





Power

106PS

123PS





Torque

142Nm

151Nm





Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual/auto







The Hyundai Creta comes with the widest choice of powertrain options: two diesel engines and a petrol motor. Its 1.6-litre motors can be had with an automatic transmission as well. The Captur borrows the Duster’s petrol and diesel engines. However, only manual transmissions are offered for now, which is not the case with the Duster. Further, the Indian-spec Captur will not offer an AWD (all-wheel-drive) option contrary to the Brazil- and Russia-spec model. The S-Cross facelift has ditched its flagship 1.6-litre diesel and is now only offered with the relatively underpowered 1.3-litre diesel motor with mild-hybrid tech. While a petrol option was expected with the S-Cross facelift, Maruti has decided against it, much to our dismay.

Prices



Hyundai Creta: Rs 8.92 - 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Maruti S-Cross Facelift : The outgoing model, including the 1.6-litre top-end variant, is priced in the range of Rs 7.94 lakh - 11.66 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Now that the 1.6-litre engine has been discontinued, the updated S-Cross could be priced more or less in the same price range since it gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech seen in the Ciaz and the Ertiga.

Renault Captur: The Captur will sit above the Duster and is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 13-15 lakh



