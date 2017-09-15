Renault Captur Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti S-Cross Facelift

The sales king in the compact SUV space, the Hyundai Creta, will soon have a new competitor with the launch of the Renault Captur. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross set to get a facelift as well. The Captur and the S-Cross are likely to be launched in the coming weeks, probably when the festive season kicks in. Since the Captur and the S-Cross facelift are already on sale in other markets, we have enough details to compare how both the crossovers stack up against the Creta.

Dimensions

It is quite clear that the Captur is the longest (both in terms of outright length and wheelbase) and widest crossover here. And with a ground clearance of 212-litres, it rides higher than the other two as well. The Captur leads in terms of boot space too. The Hyundai Creta is the tallest SUV here, which is closely followed by the Captur. Though 180mm of ground clearance is decent enough for our road conditions, the Maruti S-Cross has the least ground clearance here.

Disclaimer: The Captur's dimensions are for the Brazil-spec model, the India-spec model might vary slightly. The dimensions of the Maruti S-Cross facelift are likely to remain the same.

Design

Exterior

When it comes to appearances, all the three crossovers have their own identity. The Hyundai Creta looks like a proper SUV with its tall and boxy proportions. The Renault Captur is the most quirky looking of the three, while the S-Cross looks like a station wagon.

Following the latest trends in automobile design, both the Captur and the Creta come with dual-tone paint schemes. And they are also available with flamboyant 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. While the S-Cross facelift too gets 17-inch wheels in other markets, it is unlikely that Maruti will offer them here.

Interior

The Creta certainly comes with a relatively newer cabin layout out of the three. The Captur borrows its dashboard from the Euro-spec model (available globally since 2013) and we know for sure that the S-Cross facelift will carry forward the same dashboard as before (the S-Cross has been on sale in global markets since 2013). Irrespective of this, all the three crossovers offer fairly modern looking cabins and seat five passengers.

Features

Lights



Only the Captur offers full-LED headlights. The French carmaker calls them Renault Pure Vision LED. The S-Cross facelift packs new LED projector units replacing the previous bi-xenon units. The Creta only gets halogen projectors.



Both the Captur and the S-Cross feature LED graphics in their tail lamps, the Creta loses out here.



The Captur and the S-Cross come with daytime running LEDs. The Creta does away with this feature.



Infotainment system



The Creta and the S-Cross come with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment systems. Both support Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with MirrorLink connectivity.



In Brazil and Russia, the Captur comes with Renault’s MediaNav 2 7-inch touchscreen unit seen in the Duster. This unit doesn’t support any of above-mentioned smartphone connectivity options. The screen is based on resistive-touch technology unlike the other cars that use smartphone-like capacitive-touch technology.



While the Creta and the S-Cross feature a 6-speaker system, the Captur comes with a 4-speaker unit.



Safety



The Creta takes the lead here as it comes with a total of six airbags in the range topping SX (O) variant. All other variants get dual-front airbags and ABS as standard.



Though the Euro-spec model comes with six airbags, the pre-facelift S-Cross was just offered with standard dual-airbags along with ABS and EBD. The updated model is likely to retain the same.



The Captur is likely to be offered with up to four airbags in the top-spec trim. It will also get ABS and EBD with brake assist like the versions sold in Brazil and Russia.



Common Features



Auto climate control (Creta also comes with rear AC vents)



Rearview camera



Cruise control (missing in the Hyundai Creta)



Passive keyless entry with push button engine start-stop



Electronically-adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors



Leatherette upholstery (expected in the Captur)



Engines and Transmission

Diesel









Renault Captur

Hyundai Creta

Maruti S-Cross





Engine

1.5-litre dCi

1.4-litre/ 1.6-litre CRDI

1.3-litre DDiS





Power

110PS

90PS/ 128PS

90PS





Torque

245Nm

220Nm/ 260Nm

200Nm





Transmission

6-speed manual/AMT

6-speed manual/ auto (1.6-litre)

5-speed manual







Petrol









Renault Captur

Hyundai Creta





Engine

1.5-litre

1.6-litre





Power

106PS

123PS





Torque

142Nm

151Nm





Transmission

5-speed manual/ CVT

6-speed manual/auto







The Hyundai Creta comes with the widest choice of powertrain options: two engines diesel and a petrol motor. Its 1.6-litre motors can be had with an automatic transmission as well. The Captur is expected to borrow the Duster’s petrol and diesel engines here. Both motors will be available with automatic transmissions too. To top it off, the Captur is likely to be offered with an AWD (all-wheel-drive) option as well, which is missing in the other two crossovers. Like before, the S-Cross facelift is expected to be launched only with a diesel motor. The flagship 1.6-litre is likely to be ditched this time around.

Prices



Hyundai Creta: Rs 8.92 - 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Maruti S-Cross Facelift: The outgoing model, including the 1.6-litre top-end variant, is priced in the range of Rs 7.94 lakh - 11.66 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Now that the 1.6-litre engine is likely to be discontinued, the updated S-Cross could be priced more or less in the same price range since it is reportedly getting Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech seen in the Ciaz and the Ertiga.

Renault Captur: The Captur will sit above the Duster and is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 10-15 lakh



