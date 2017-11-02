Renault Captur vs Duster  

The Captur features additional equipment over the Duster, and comes off as a relatively premium product, with the robust platform and powertrains of the latter!

Renault India launched the Duster in 2012 and the compact SUV quickly gained a reputation for its robust construction, powerful yet frugal diesel engine and its exemplary ride and handling. However, the Renault Duster also earned flak for its basic interior and lack of features. Although Renault India has updated the Duster from time to time, it still isn’t the most feature loaded compact SUV that you can buy. With Hyundai gaining a substantial piece of the market share with the Creta, Renault has now decided to bring premium and feature-loaded Captur to India. When will Renault launch the Captur in India? Find out here.

Let’s see how the new crossover stacks up against its sibling – the Renault Duster. Want to compare it with the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift instead? Click here to do so. First off, we should mention that the India-spec Captur is not the same as the crossover sold in Europe with the same name. While the Euro-spec Captur is based on the Clio hatchback’s platform, the Captur for India will be based on the Duster’s ‘B0’ platform. The Duster’s ‘B0’ underpinnings have been heavily localised in developing markets like India and Brazil and should help Renault keep the price in check.

The India-spec Captur is currently being sold in Brazil under the same name and in Russia as the Kaptur. The Captur based on the ‘B0’ platform borrows its styling and the cabin from the European Captur and looks comes off as a more relative product than the Duster.

Dimensions

Design

Although the Duster and the Captur share the same platform, both SUVs are poles apart when it comes to appearances. While the Duster looks butch and muscular, the Captur has a more crossover vibe to it.

The Duster boasts voluminous haunches, the Captur, on the other hand, rides higher and comes off as a relatively flamboyant product with Renault’s latest design language and dual-tone paint scheme.

Even the cabin of the Captur looks posh when compared to the Duster’s. It has got the digital+analog instrument cluster like the Fluence did and the infotainment system is placed much higher compared to the Duster.

In Picture: Renault Captur

In Picture: Renault Duster

Features

The Captur is here to fulfill the biggest loophole in the Duster’s packaging – lack of features.

Common features



Renault MediaNav 2 7-inch infotainment system



Climate control (Like the Duster, but with dual rear AC vents)



Cruise control



Tail lamps with LED graphics



Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD and brake assist



What the Captur offers extra



Full-LED headlamps – Renault LED Pure Vision Headlamps





Large ‘C’ shaped LED daytime running lights





Dual-tone paint scheme with multiple customisation options



17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with 215/60 tyres





Passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop (gets a key shaped like a smart card similar to the discontinued Fluence)





Analog+digital instrument cluster





Dual-front airbags along with ABS, EBD and brake assist as standard; the top-spec model will have side airbags as well



Engine And Transmission

In India, the Renault Captur borrows its engines from the Duster – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors. In terms of the diesel powertrain, the Captur gets the more powerful 110PS version (peak torque of 240Nm, 5Nm drop compared to the Duster) of the engine rather than the 85PS version. The petrol motor is relatively new to the Duster range and produces 106PS of maximum power and142Nm of peak torque in the Captur.

The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual, while the diesel motor comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox same as the Duster. Unlike the Duster, Renault has no plans to launch an automatic version or an AWD (all wheel drive) model of the Captur anytime soon.

Price range



Renault Duster price : Rs 8.29 - 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

: Rs 8.29 - 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Renault Captur price: Rs 12-14.5 lakh (check out our detailed story on Captur's expected prices here)



The Captur will be launched on November 6, 2017. Pre-bookings (amount Rs 25,000) for the Captur have already begun. So, stay tuned to CarDekho for more information!

