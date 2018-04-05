Renault Captur vs Creta vs Duster: Variant Wise Comparison

With its competitive pricing, the Renault Captur has stirred up the compact SUV space

Here’s how the new entrant in the compact SUV segment, the Renault Captur, stacks up against those of the bestseller, the Hyundai Creta and its own sibling, the Renault Duster.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Petrol







Renault Captur

Hyundai Creta

Renault Duster





RXE Rs 9.99 lakh

E Rs 9.29 lakh

RXE Rs 8.42 lakh





RXL Rs 11.07 lakh

E+ Rs 9.99 lakh

RXL Rs 9.21 lakh





RXT Rs 11.69 lakh

SX+ Rs 11.97 lakh

RXS Rs 10.14 lakh (CVT)







SX+ AT Rs 12.98 lakh









For the petrol, we’ve not picked the base variants of the Duster and the Creta and omitted the mid-variant of the Captur, the RXL, so that the selected variants are largely at par with each other, both in terms of pricing and equipment list.





Renault Captur RXE vs Hyundai Creta E+ vs Renault Duster RXL





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Captur RXE Petrol

Creta E+ Petrol

Duster RXL Petrol





Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh (0)

Rs 9.21 lakh (- Rs 78,000)







Safety







Captur RXE Petrol

Creta E+ Petrol

Duster RXL Petrol





Dual front airbags

Dual front airbags

Driver airbag





ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

ABS + EBD

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist





Child seat anchors

N.A.

N.A.









The Renault Captur has an edge over the others with child seat anchors being offered as standard



Exterior







Captur RXE Petrol

Creta E+ Petrol

Duster RXL Petrol





Projector headlamps and large ‘C’ shaped LED daytime running lights

Multi-reflector headlamps

Dual-barrel multi-reflector headlamps and fog lamps





Tail lamps with LED graphics

Incandescent taillamps

Taillamps with LED graphics





215/65 R16 Tyres

205/65 R16 Tyres

215/65 R16 Tyres









It is again a winner with standard projector headlamps and daytime running LEDs, along with taillamps that get LED graphics



Interior







Captur RXE Petrol

Creta E+ Petrol

Duster RXL Petrol





Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Manual AC with rear AC vents

Manual AC with rear AC vents









With the standard auto climate control, the Captur races ahead of the competition



Infotainment system



The Captur and the Duster RXE models come with a 2-din audio system featuring Bluetooth phone integration and a four-speaker setup. The Creta E+ petrol variant, on the other hand, offers a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth phone integration and built-in 1GB of internal memory among other connectivity options.



Takeaway

The base petrol model of the Captur, the RXE, is priced at par with the Creta’s E+, the second petrol variant in its lineup. However, unlike the Creta, it doesn’t look low-spec as it comes with premium features over the Hyundai such as projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs, fatter tyres and auto climate control among others. Even the Duster RXL, which is substantially cheaper than the two, offers more compared to the Creta.





Renault Captur RXT vs Hyundai Creta SX+ vs Renault Duster RXS CVT (automatic)





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Captur RXT Petrol

Creta SX+ Petrol

Duster RXS CVT Petrol





Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 11.97 lakh (+ Rs 28,000)

Rs 10.14 lakh (- Rs 1.55 lakh)







Safety







Captur RXT Petrol

Creta SX+ Petrol

Duster RXS CVT Petrol





Dual front airbags

Dual front airbags

Driver airbag





ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

ABS + EBD

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist





Child seat anchors

Child seat anchors (auto)

Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist





Rear parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

N.A.







Exterior







Captur RXT Petrol

Creta SX+ Petrol

Duster RXS CVT Petrol





Auto projector headlamps and LED fog lamps with large ‘C’ shaped LED daytime running lights

Projector headlamps with LED light guides and cornering lamps; Fog lamps

Dual-barrel multi-reflector headlamps and fog lamps





Taillamps with LED graphics

Incandescent taillamps

Taillamps with LED graphics





215/60 R17 Machine cut alloys

205/65 R16 Alloys/ 215/60 R17 Machine cut alloys (auto)

215/65 R16 Machine cut alloys







Interior







Captur RXT Petrol

Creta SX+ Petrol

Duster RXS CVT Petrol





Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Auto climate control with rear AC vents (cluster ionizer)

Auto climate control with rear AC vent





Cruise control

N.A.

Cruise control





Fabric upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel

The automatic and the dual-tone variants offer leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob

Fabric upholstery





LED cabin lighting and cooled glove box

N.A.

N.A.







Infotainment system



The Renault Captur RXT petrol has a 7-inch infotainment system with Arkamys sound tune, rear camera support and built-in navigation. There are six speakers in total (four speakers and two tweeters)



The Creta SX+ petrol gets a 7-inch unit too, but it also supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity. The Hyundai Creta is the only compact SUV here to feature these latest smartphone integration techs. In the SX+, the Creta also gets Arkamys sound tune with a six-speaker system (four speakers and two tweeters)



The Renault Duster RXS CVT comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with built-in navigation and rear camera support. It is coupled to a four-speaker system



Takeaway

If you look at the top-spec petrol variants of the Captur and the Creta (manual), the latter is slightly pricier. The prime advantage that the Creta SX+ petrol has over the Captur RXT is the availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. Besides this, the Captur packs more goodies than the equivalent Creta variant. The Hyundai Creta petrol automatic is the most expensive compact SUV here. The top-spec Renault Duster petrol, on the other hand, is substantially cheaper than the rest two and is decently loaded as well with features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist among others.

Diesel







Renault Captur

Hyundai Creta

Renault Duster





RXE Rs 11.39 lakh

E+ 1.4L Rs 9.99 lakh

STD (85PS) Rs 9.36 lakh





RXL Rs 12.47 lakh

S 1.4L 11.31 lakh

RXE (85PS) Rs 9.56 lakh





RXT Rs 13.09 lakh

S+ 1.4L 12.21 lakh

RXS (85PS) Rs 10.63 lakh





Platine Rs 13.88 lakh

S+ 1.6L AT Rs 13.65 lakh

RXZ (85PS) Rs 11.53 lakh







SX 1.6L Rs 12.45 lakh

RXZ (110PS) Rs 12.37 lakh







SX+ 1.6L Rs 13.43 lakh

RXZ AMT Rs 12.97 lakh







SX (O) 1.6L Rs 14.48 lakh

RXZ AWD Rs 13.66 lakh







SX+ 1.6L AT Rs 14.55 lakh









The Hyundai Creta comes with two diesel engine options, the 1.4-litre and the 1.6-litre, while the Renault Duster’s 1.5-litre diesel motor is available in two states of tune, 85PS and 110PS. The Renault Captur, on the other hand, borrows the more powerful diesel engine from the Duster. We’ve only picked the variants of the Creta with the 1.6-litre engine and the Duster’s 110PS unit. These variants are largely at par with each other, both in terms of pricing and equipment list.





Renault Captur RXL vs Hyundai Creta SX vs Renault Duster RXZ 110PS





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Captur RXL Diesel

Creta SX Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS Diesel





Rs 12.47 lakh

Rs 12.45 lakh (- Rs 2000)

Rs 12.37 lakh (- Rs 10,000)







Safety







Captur RXL Diesel

Creta SX Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS Diesel





Dual front airbags

Dual front airbags

Driver airbag





ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

ABS + EBD

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist





Child seat anchors

N.A.

N.A.





Rear parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

N.A.







Exterior







Captur RXL Diesel

Creta SX Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS Diesel





Projector headlamps and large ‘C’ shaped LED daytime running lights

Projector headlamps with LED light guides and cornering lamps; Fog lamps

Dual-barrel multi-reflector headlamps and fog lamps





Taillamps with LED graphics

Incandescent taillamps

Taillamps with LED graphics





215/65 R16 Alloys

205/65 R16 Alloys

215/65 R16 Machine cut alloys







Interior







Captur RXL Diesel

Creta SX Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS Diesel





Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Auto climate control with rear AC vents (cluster ionizer)

Auto climate control with rear AC vent





Cruise control

N.A.

Cruise control







Infotainment system



The Renault Captur RXL diesel has a 7-inch infotainment system with Arkamys sound tune (no built-in navigation). There are six speakers in total (four speakers and two tweeters)



The Hyundai Creta SX diesel gets a touchscreen infotainment system with 1GB of internal storage (no built-in navigation). There are six speakers on offer (four speakers and two tweeters)



The Renault Captur RXZ 110PS manual comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with built-in navigation and rear camera support. It comes with a four-speaker system



Takeaway

All the three variants are largely at par with each other when it comes to pricing. They are more or less similar when it comes to the equipment list as well. However, the Captur, with goodies like child seat anchors and daytime running LEDs, has a slight edge over the other two.





Renault Captur RXT vs Hyundai Creta SX+ vs Renault Duster RXZ AMT





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Captur RXT Diesel

Creta SX+ Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS AMT





Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 13.43 lakh (+ Rs 34,000)

Rs 12.97 lakh (- Rs 12,000)







The dual-tone version of the Captur RXT and the Creta SX+ cost around Rs 17,000 and Rs 38,000 more than their respective regular variants.

Safety







Captur RXT Diesel

Creta SX+ Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS AMT





Dual front airbags

Dual front airbags

Driver airbag





ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

ABS + EBD

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist





Child seat anchors

Child seat anchors (automatic variant)

Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist





Rear parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

N.A.







Exterior







Captur RXT Diesel

Creta SX+ Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS AMT





Auto projector headlamps, LED fog lamps and large ‘C’ shaped LED daytime running lights

Projector headlamps with LED light guides and cornering lamps; Fog lamps

Dual-barrel multi-reflector headlamps and fog lamps





Taillamps with LED graphics

Incandescent taillamps

Taillamps with LED graphics





215/60 R17 Machine cut alloys

205/65 R16 Alloys/ 215/60 R17 Machine cut alloys (auto)

215/65 R16 Machine cut alloys







Interior







Captur RXT Diesel

Creta SX+ Diesel

Duster RXZ 110PS AMT





Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Auto climate control with rear AC vents (cluster ionizer)

Auto climate control with rear AC vent





Cruise control

N.A.

Cruise control





Fabric upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel

The automatic and the dual-tone variants offer leather-wrapped steering wheel and a gearshift knob

Fabric upholstery





LED cabin lighting and cooled glove box

N.A.

N.A







Infotainment system



The Renault Captur RXT diesel gets the same 7-inch unit as the RXL variant, but it also gets rear camera support and built-in navigation in this variant



The Creta SX+ diesel gets a 7-inch unit which supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity. The Hyundai Creta is the only compact SUV here to feature these latest smartphone integration techs. With the SX+, the Creta also gets Arkamys sound tune with a six-speaker system (four speakers and two tweeters)



The Renault Duster RXZ 110PS AMT shares the infotainment system with the RXZ manual variant



Takeaway

The Hyundai Creta SX+ manual diesel commands a premium of around Rs 34,000 over the Captur RXT diesel. And like its petrol counterpart, the prime advantage remains the availability of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems. That said, when the package is considered as a whole, the Captur offers more. The addition of cruise control in the Renault cousins makes driving these SUVs a breeze. Moreover, the Renault Duster comes with an automatic option (6-speed automated manual transmission) with almost similar pricing compared the Creta while being considerably cheaper than it.





Renault Captur Platine vs Hyundai Creta SX (O) vs Renault Duster RXZ 110PS AWD





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Captur Platine Diesel

Creta SX (O) Diesel

Duster RXZ AWD Diesel





Rs 13.88 lakh

Rs 14.48 lakh (+ Rs 60,000)

Rs 13.66 lakh (- Rs 22,000)







The Renault Duster is the only compact SUV that offers an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain option and is more affordable than the other two as well. The dual-tone version of the Renault Captur Platine costs the same Rs 17,000 more over the regular model as the Captur RXT.

Safety







Captur Platine Diesel

Creta SX (O) Diesel

Duster RXZ AWD Diesel





Four airbags (dual front and side)

Six airbags (dual front, side and curtain)

Driver airbag





ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

ABS + EBD

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist





Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist

Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist and Vehicle Stability Management

Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist





Child seat anchors

N.A.

N.A.





Rear parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

N.A.







Exterior







Captur Platine Diesel

Creta SX (O) Diesel

Duster RXZ AWD Diesel





Auto full-LED headlamps with dynamic indicators along with LED foglamps, large ‘C’ shaped LED daytime running lights and LED cornering lamps

Projector headlamps with LED light guides and cornering lamps; Fog lamps

Dual-barrel multi-reflector headlamps and fog lamps





Taillamps with LED graphics

Incandescent taillamps

Taillamps with LED graphics





215/60 R17 Machine cut alloys

215/60 R17 Machine cut alloys

215/65 R16 Machine cut alloys







Interior







Captur Platine Diesel

Creta SX (O) Diesel

Duster RXZ AWD Diesel





Auto climate control with rear AC vents (fancy LED surround illumination)

Auto climate control with rear AC vents (cluster ionizer)

Auto climate control with rear AC vent





Cruise control

N.A.

Cruise control





Leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearbox

Leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearbox

Fabric upholstery





LED cabin lighting and cooled glove box

N.A.

N.A.





Auto wipers and headlamps

N.A.

N.A.







Infotainment systems

The Captur Platine edition, the Creta SX(O) and the Duster RXZ AWD borrow the same infotainment units from the RXT, SX+ and RXZ AMT/MT variants, respectively

Takeaway

The top-spec diesel variant of the Captur, the Platine, which is exclusive to India, is noticeably cheaper than that of the Creta. For a premium of around Rs 60,000, the Creta primarily offers curtain airbags along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration over the Renault Captur. The Captur, on the other hand, packs full frontal LED lights – auto headlights, dynamic indicators, fog lamps, cornering lamps – along with premium white quilted leather upholstery and more. The LED cabin lighting and cooled glovebox add to the premium quotient and practicality of the Captur's cabin. Being an AWD (all-wheel-drive) offering, the Renault Duster is the most capable compact SUV here, compared to the other two. It is the most economical one here as well.

