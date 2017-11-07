Renault Captur: Variants Explained

The Renault Captur is available in four diesel and three petrol variants, and is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Let’s find out which variant suits you the best!
The Renault Captur has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh going all the way up to Rs 13.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top spec Platine model, which is available only with the diesel powertrain. The Captur is powered by the same set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines found in the Duster. But unlike the latter, there is no auto transmission on offer just yet, nor do you get all-wheel drive. That said, an automatic transmission option is in the pipeline and no, it will not be an automated manual transmission (AMT).
The four variants on offer are the RXE, RXL, RXT and India exclusive ‘Platine’. Renault has been stressing upon the fact that even the base variant is loaded with features which several of its counterparts miss out on. So read on to know which variant should you go for.
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|4,329mm x 1,813mm x 1,619mm
|Wheelbase
|2,673mm
|Ground clearance
|210mm
|Seating capacity
|5
|Boot space
|392-litres, expandable to 1352-litres
|Renault Captur
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Engine
|1.5L H4K
|1.5-litre K9K dCi
|Power
|106PS@5600rpm
|110PS@3850rpm
|Torque
|142Nm@4000rpm
|240Nm@1750rpm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel Efficiency
|13.87kmpl
|20.37kmpl
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel-drive
|Front-wheel-drive
Renault Captur RXE
- Automatic climate control with pollen filters
- Rear AC vents
- Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
- All four power windows
- Push button start
- Rear wiper and washer
- Remote central locking card
- Driver armrest and rear armrest with cup holders
- Front 12V power socket
- Infinity instrument cluster
- Driver side auto up/down windows with anti-pinch feature
- 2-DIN audio system with MP3, FM, AM, Bluetooth, USB and AUX-in connectivity
- Front and rear speakers
- Projector LED headlamps with Sapphire LED DRLs
- Driver and passenger airbags
- 16-inch steel wheels (16-inch alloy wheels on diesel variant)
- Height-adjustable seat belts
- Impact sensing auto door unlock
- ISOFIX child seat anchorages
Is it worth buying?
At a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for petrol-powered SUV and Rs 11.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the diesel powertrain, it gets a decent equipment list to begin with. Almost all the fronts, including safety, novelty and vanity, have been covered in this variant. It is even available with projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). Even if you are on a strict budget, the entry-level Captur is a no compromise option and delivers good value for money.
Renault Captur RXL (Significant features over the RXE)
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Eco-driving mode
- 7-inch ULC 3.0 touchscreen infotainment system with MP3, USB, AUX-in, Bluetooth and voice recognition.
- 2 tweeters with Arkamys-tuned front and rear speakers
- 16-inch Gemstone alloy wheels
- Chrome side cladding and exhaust tips
- Rear parking sensors
Is it worth buying?
The RXL variant is the one that most Renault Duster buyers preferred and we expect the same for the Captur as well. The RXL variant is priced at a premium of Rs 1.08 lakh over the base model. For the premium, you get a decent jump up in terms of the equipment on offer. It gets a more premium packaging along with the added convenience of a touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking sensors. Thanks to the tuning by Arkamys to the audio system, it sounds much better than the speakers available on the base variant.
Renault Captur RXT (Significant features over RXL)
- Cooled glovebox with illumination
- Front seatback pockets
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Power folding ORVMs
- LED cabin lamps
- 7-inch touchscreen with navigation
- Projector lamps with chrome bezel
- Follow me home headlamps
- 17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels(Petrol only)
- LED fog lamps
- Smart access card for passive keyless entry with walk away lock
- Rear parking camera with guidelines
- Auto headlamps with rain sensing wipers
Is it worth buying?
The RXT model is fully loaded with all the creature comforts that one could ask for. It gets several features which keeps in mind the comfort levels of the occupants. However, none of the features are need based and paying the premium of Rs 62,000 makes sense only if you really want the enhanced upmarket experience. From a value perspective, we would suggest you refrain from this variant and opt for the RXL instead. Customisation packs are available from the RXT variant onwards, so if you are looking to make your Captur truly YOUR Captur, then this is the version to go for. The petrol and diesel trims are priced at Rs 11.69 and 13.09 lakh, respectively, and spare another Rs 17,000 for the customisation packages.
Renault Captur Platine (Significant features over RXT)
- Sparkle Full LED headlamps
- Floating indicators
- White door pads with gold stitching
- Leather gear wrap
- ‘Platine’ badging on steering wheel and fender
- Side airbags
- ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
- Hill start assist
Is it worth buying?
Instead of asking us, you need to ask yourself if you need features like ESC and hill start assist. The side airbags are always a good addition to keep occupants safe in case of a mishap too and it should come as no surprise that this is the variant we recommend strongly if your budget permits, since it offers the best safety package. The Platine variant is fully loaded and gives you bragging rights as it gets special ‘Platine’ badges inside and out. The full LED headlamps also make this version attention grabbing and distinct, especially at night. This model is only available with the diesel engine and is priced at Rs 13.88 lakh. It can be customised further for an additional cost of Rs 17,000.
For even more details on the Renault Captur, you can check out our detailed review here.
Words: Dhruv Attri
Read More on : Renault Captur on road price
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.