Renault Captur: Variants Explained

The Renault Captur is available in four diesel and three petrol variants, and is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Let’s find out which variant suits you the best!

The Renault Captur has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh going all the way up to Rs 13.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top spec Platine model, which is available only with the diesel powertrain. The Captur is powered by the same set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines found in the Duster. But unlike the latter, there is no auto transmission on offer just yet, nor do you get all-wheel drive. That said, an automatic transmission option is in the pipeline and no, it will not be an automated manual transmission (AMT).

The four variants on offer are the RXE, RXL, RXT and India exclusive ‘Platine’. Renault has been stressing upon the fact that even the base variant is loaded with features which several of its counterparts miss out on. So read on to know which variant should you go for.







Dimensions (L x W x H)

4,329mm x 1,813mm x 1,619mm





Wheelbase

2,673mm





Ground clearance

210mm





Seating capacity

5





Boot space

392-litres, expandable to 1352-litres













Renault Captur

Petrol

Diesel





Engine

1.5L H4K

1.5-litre K9K dCi





Power

106PS@5600rpm

110PS@3850rpm





Torque

142Nm@4000rpm

240Nm@1750rpm





Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual





Fuel Efficiency

13.87kmpl

20.37kmpl





Drivetrain

Front-wheel-drive

Front-wheel-drive







Renault Captur RXE



Automatic climate control with pollen filters



Rear AC vents



Electrically-adjustable ORVMs



All four power windows



Push button start



Rear wiper and washer



Remote central locking card



Driver armrest and rear armrest with cup holders



Front 12V power socket



Infinity instrument cluster



Driver side auto up/down windows with anti-pinch feature



2-DIN audio system with MP3, FM, AM, Bluetooth, USB and AUX-in connectivity



Front and rear speakers



Projector LED headlamps with Sapphire LED DRLs



Driver and passenger airbags



16-inch steel wheels (16-inch alloy wheels on diesel variant)



Height-adjustable seat belts



Impact sensing auto door unlock



ISOFIX child seat anchorages



Is it worth buying?

At a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for petrol-powered SUV and Rs 11.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the diesel powertrain, it gets a decent equipment list to begin with. Almost all the fronts, including safety, novelty and vanity, have been covered in this variant. It is even available with projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). Even if you are on a strict budget, the entry-level Captur is a no compromise option and delivers good value for money.

Renault Captur RXL (Significant features over the RXE)



Cruise control with speed limiter



Eco-driving mode



7-inch ULC 3.0 touchscreen infotainment system with MP3, USB, AUX-in, Bluetooth and voice recognition.



2 tweeters with Arkamys-tuned front and rear speakers



16-inch Gemstone alloy wheels



Chrome side cladding and exhaust tips



Rear parking sensors



Is it worth buying?

The RXL variant is the one that most Renault Duster buyers preferred and we expect the same for the Captur as well. The RXL variant is priced at a premium of Rs 1.08 lakh over the base model. For the premium, you get a decent jump up in terms of the equipment on offer. It gets a more premium packaging along with the added convenience of a touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking sensors. Thanks to the tuning by Arkamys to the audio system, it sounds much better than the speakers available on the base variant.

Renault Captur RXT (Significant features over RXL)



Cooled glovebox with illumination



Front seatback pockets



Leather-wrapped steering wheel



Power folding ORVMs



LED cabin lamps



7-inch touchscreen with navigation



Projector lamps with chrome bezel



Follow me home headlamps



17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels(Petrol only)



LED fog lamps



Smart access card for passive keyless entry with walk away lock



Rear parking camera with guidelines



Auto headlamps with rain sensing wipers



Is it worth buying?

The RXT model is fully loaded with all the creature comforts that one could ask for. It gets several features which keeps in mind the comfort levels of the occupants. However, none of the features are need based and paying the premium of Rs 62,000 makes sense only if you really want the enhanced upmarket experience. From a value perspective, we would suggest you refrain from this variant and opt for the RXL instead. Customisation packs are available from the RXT variant onwards, so if you are looking to make your Captur truly YOUR Captur, then this is the version to go for. The petrol and diesel trims are priced at Rs 11.69 and 13.09 lakh, respectively, and spare another Rs 17,000 for the customisation packages.

Renault Captur Platine (Significant features over RXT)



Sparkle Full LED headlamps





Floating indicators



White door pads with gold stitching





Leather gear wrap



‘Platine’ badging on steering wheel and fender



Side airbags



ESC (Electronic Stability Control)



Hill start assist



Is it worth buying?

Instead of asking us, you need to ask yourself if you need features like ESC and hill start assist. The side airbags are always a good addition to keep occupants safe in case of a mishap too and it should come as no surprise that this is the variant we recommend strongly if your budget permits, since it offers the best safety package. The Platine variant is fully loaded and gives you bragging rights as it gets special ‘Platine’ badges inside and out. The full LED headlamps also make this version attention grabbing and distinct, especially at night. This model is only available with the diesel engine and is priced at Rs 13.88 lakh. It can be customised further for an additional cost of Rs 17,000.

For even more details on the Renault Captur, you can check out our detailed review here.

Words: Dhruv Attri

Read More on : Renault Captur on road price