Renault Captur To Launch By Early November

The premium SUV will be slotted above the Duster, and lock horns with the Hyundai Creta

After repeated delays, there's now news that Renault India would be finally launching its Captur SUV in early November. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the Captur’s bookings continue to remain open at an upfront payment of Rs 25,000. To be positioned in Hyundai Creta territory, the auto major have to be spot-on with its pricing as the Korean SUV is already loaded to the brim and priced competitively. It is expected to be tagged between Rs 12-15 lakh.

To keep costs in check, Renault has built the Captur on the existing Duster's B0 platform. Remember, the European Renault Captur might appear to be similar in looks, but it's a completely different car under the skin. Among the traits it share with its European twin is the contemporary dashboard with clean layout and easy-to-use functions. Standard features in the Renault SUV comprise of dual airbags, ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels, infinity instrument cluster, smart access card and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Related: Know everything in-depth about the upcoming Renault Captur

To entice buyers further, the Captur will be coming with an exclusive, top-of-the-line Platine variant specifically built for Indian auto enthusiasts. It gets golden interior theme with leather seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, hill start assist, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera and push-button start.

Initially, the Renault Captur will be getting the Duster-sourced 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 110PS of max power and a peak torque of 250Nm. Mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, it returns a fuel economy of 19.87kmpl in the Duster. It will be sharing the 1.5-litre petrol motor as well, but that would be introduced at a later stage. But unlike the Duster, Renault would be giving a miss to automatic and AWD options in the upcoming Captur.

It all boils down to how Renault positions the Captur in the Indian market. Stay tuned to CarDekho to get first hand update of the Captur’s launch next month.

Recommended: Renault Captur Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti S-Cross Facelift