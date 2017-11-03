Renault Captur Spotted At A Dealership Ahead Of Launch On November 6

The Captur will go up against Hyundai’s Creta and Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross

Renault is gearing up for their biggest launch of the year, the Captur, and several units have already been dispatched to grace the dealerships. Renault has positioned the Captur over the Duster, offering much more features to peg this as their flagship product for the Indian market. We expect the Renault Captur to be priced in a range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh.

In a bid to offer something different from the competition, Renault is offering various customization options inside and out. On the exterior front, buyers can choose from 16 different roof wraps, ORVM covers and additional chrome inserts. To ease up the customization process, Renault offers two pre-defined personalization packs: Diamond Deck and Urban Connect. The interiors will be available with a choice of leather smart card sleeves and floor mats in both the themes. Know more about the customisation options that will be available on the Captur here.

The engine options on offer are also same as the Duster, thus part sharing has been pretty generous with this model. Initially, there will be a 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual transmission on the petrol and diesel engine respectively, but an automatic gearbox will probably be available soon. Wondering how the Captur is different from the Duster? Click here to know more.

Vitals









RENAULT CAPTUR





PETROL





DIESEL









Engine





1.5-litre H4K





1.5-litre dCi K9k









Power





106PS @ 5600rpm





110PS @ 3850rpm









Torque





142Nm @ 4000rpm





240Nm @ 1750rpm









Transmission





5-speed manual





6-speed manual









Check out 5 cool features of the Renault Captur here.

As far as competition is concerned, Renault has to compete with the strong Hyundai Creta and the recently revised Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Check out the comparison here to see how does the Captur fare against these rivals on paper.