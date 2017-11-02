Renault Captur - Sculpted By The Wind

The Renault Captur is a premium SUV with crossover DNA

SUVs no longer have the same use as before. Earlier, they were specifically meant for unpaved surfaces but most of them nowadays run on concrete roads and deal mainly with potholes. Since SUVs have taken up a new role, it only makes sense that these vehicles adapt to the changing expectations. Introducing a premium SUV with crossover DNA that is fit for the new role, the Renault Captur.

The Captur’s sleek design gives it an appearance that is perfect for the urban landscape. The Captur’s dual-tone roof and contrast ORVMs, stylish alloy wheels, and LED DRLs instantly draw attention and makes it look premium. At the same time, the protruding nose, the raked windscreen and the sloping roofline give the Captur aerodynamic benefit. The low and long look further gives it an unprecedented road presence, turning heads wherever it goes. The floating roofline, which slopes towards the rear, and the carefully sculpted sides, make the Captur look agile even when not on the move.

The Renault Captur’s flowing design also makes it more aerodynamically efficient, which helps reduce the drag coefficient thereby helping fuel efficiency. Also, since the air flows more smoothly around the Captur than it would do around more conventional boxy SUV, there is a lot less wind resistance and wind cutting noise, which keeps the cabin quieter at speeds.

Not just that, since the Captur is not too tall, it has a lower centre of gravity, which aids handling characteristics. The centralized mass also helps the car tackle corners better. Even while taking turns at a pace, the Captur remains planted to the ground and does not exhibit as much body roll as a usual body-on-frame SUV would. The turning radius of the Captur is 5.2m. Being based on the proven B0 platform and with that ground clearance, the Captur is also capable when it comes to dealing with uneven surfaces. In short, the Renault Captur offers the best of both worlds.

Launch of the Captur is scheduled to happen on November 6, with prices expected to be in the ballpark of Rs 12-14.5 lakhs.

