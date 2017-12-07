Renault Captur Safety Features Explained

There was a time when we only knew ‘airbags’ as a safety feature. However, with the evolution of the auto industry and increasing awareness about active and passive safety features, we get to hear about new safety technologies being developed every few months. A lot of these eventually end up becoming a part of the standard safety package on regular road-going cars.

In India, however, safety features in cars have never been given the importance they deserve. According to our current regulations, even the left side ORVM (outside rear view mirror) is not mandatory on cars!

On this backdrop let us talk about how the Renault's Captur – India’s most stylish SUV (check out story of SUV design to know about it in detail) that gives importance to not just style but safety as well. Just to set the tone - on the dynamics front (read how well the Captur drives here), the Captur is based on the Duster’s reliable B0 platform that ensures exceptional road manners. The reinforced body shell gives it increased torsional rigidity. What’s more, the Captur has been certified to exceed frontal and lateral crash test parameters and boasts of best-in-class braking performance.



Speaking of features, the Captur gets a whole host of safety kit right from the base RXE variant. Here’s a round-up of the Captur’s safety package:

Renault Captur Safety Features List





It comes with dual airbags standard in all the variants – one for the driver and the other for the front passenger. The top-of-the-line Platine variant gets additional side airbags as well.







Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) is also offered in all the variants. ABS prevents locking of wheels upon panic braking which ensures that the steering does not lose control. EBD helps distribute braking force among all the four wheels depending upon which one needs how much of it. EBD is a subsystem of ABS and both of them work in conjunction to prevent wheel lock.







Captur also comes with another important safety feature called Brake Assist (BA) as standard on all the variants. This helps in panic braking situations or when the brake pedal is not engaged completely. BA identifies such ‘emergency braking’ behaviour of the driver and within fraction of seconds deploys brakes automatically before ABS takes over, reducing the chances of a mishap.







Another safety feature worth mentioning is ESC aka Electronic Stability Control. ESC helps the driver retain control upon sudden maneuvers. Upon sensing situations when the car can likely lose control, ESC kicks in to apply brake on individual wheels and allows the driver to continue driving on his intended path.







Renault also gives utmost importance to child safety to equip the Captur with ISOFIX child seats. ISOFIX is an international standard for attachment points for child safety seats in cars. It provides standard mounts where you can fix a child seat keeping the little occupant safer in case of an unfortunate accident. This features is offered as standard in the Captur.





Additional safety features in the Captur include:

Hill Start Assist – If you are on an incline and release the brakes, the Captur will remain stationary (and will not roll back) for two seconds giving you ample time to apply the throttle and move forward.

Cruise Control – When switched on, your Captur will maintain a constant speed without the need to press or modulate the accelerator - a boon on the open highways when you feel like giving your right foot some rest.

Speed Limiter – Through this function you can set a speed limit to your Captur. For instance, if you set a speed of 50kmph, the Captur will ensure that it doesn’t cross the prefixed limit even if you floor the accelerator pedal. It won’t result in any increment in speed.

Rear Parking Camera & Reverse Parking Sensors – The Captur comes equipped with a rear parking camera which helps when reversing or parking your SUV. As soon as you engage the reverse gear, the 7-inch touchscreen display on the centre console shows the view behind the car along with static guidelines. Parking sensors on the rear bumper alert you of obstacles by beeping as the car reverses.

Rain Sensing Wipers - Renault offers rain sensing wipers on Captur’s RXT and Platine variants. The wipers wipe the front windscreen as and when they detect rain.

Standard Rear Defogger & Wiper – A clear vision of the rear is essential for a safe drive. The Captur ensures this thanks to a rear wiper and defogger which keeps the rear windscreen clean and fog-free. This standard feature is especially useful during rains/monsoon and colder weather.

Apart from this, Captur is also equipped with nifty features like impact sensing door unlock (standard across variants) (all doors automatically get unlocked upon an impact), automatic headlamps (headlights turn on automatically if the light levels outside get low), driver and passenger adjustable seatbelts (seatbelts can be adjusted for height) and LED front fog lamps with cornering function.

With such a long list of safety features, excellent driving dynamics, looks that make other SUVs pale in comparison, punchy and reliable engines, the Renault Captur is here to capture your imagination!

