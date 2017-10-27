Renault Captur – Expected Prices

The Renault Captur's expected price range: diesel – Rs 13 to 14.50 lakh || Petrol – Rs 11 - 12.50 lakh

Renault has finally put a launch date – November 6, 2017 – on its much-awaited entrant in the compact SUV space, the Captur. Now, with the launch of the Renault Captur along with the existing Duster, the French automaker plans a proper onslaught on the Hyundai Creta.

The Hyundai Creta is priced in the range of Rs 9.29 - 14.55 lakh, while the Renault Duster retails in the range of Rs 8.42 - 13.66 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi). So there’s enough window for the Renault Captur, which is a relatively premium product compared to the Duster, to nestle in and breathe comfortably. Let us see where Renault could price the Captur keeping in mind all the parameters.

The Renault Captur borrows its engines from the Duster: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel



Only the 1.5-litre diesel (110PS/245Nm) will be available at the time of launch, while the 1.5-litre petrol (106PS/142Nm) will follow later (possibly early next year)



No clarity on whether Renault will only launch the Captur diesel right now or both diesel and petrol, with petrol deliveries following later like the Jeep Compass



The Renault Captur will be available with a limited variant lineup and the range-topping variant will be called 'Platine'



Thanks to the limited variant lineup, the base variants of the Captur are loaded with features such as alloy wheels, full-LED lighting and more as standard



A 5-speed manual for the petrol and a 6-speed manual for the diesel



No automatic transmission option with the petrol or diesel as of now, but Renault highlighted that automatic versions are in pipeline in the near future



The basic concept behind the Renault Captur was to fulfil major loopholes in the Duster’s packaging: plush interior and lack of premium features.

Though the range-topping AWD diesel model of the Duster is priced at Rs 13.66 lakh, the top-spec diesel manual is retailed at Rs 12.37 lakh. The Creta, on the other hand, offers two engine options: 1.4-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre diesel. The Captur will compete with the latter.

The Hyundai Creta 1.6-litre diesel, which also has an automatic option, is priced in the range of Rs 12.45 - 14.55 lakh. So, clearly, the Creta’s base 1.6-litre diesel motor starts where the full-spec Duster diesel manual tops out, and stretches all the way up to Rs 14.55 lakh. And that’s where the Captur diesel is likely to step in. We expect the prices of the Captur to hover in the range of Rs 13 - 14.50 lakh.

Like the Renault Duster, the Captur also attracts less tax than the Creta as they both fall in the mid-sized car segment accord to the Government (engines < 1.5-litre). The Creta with its 1.6-litre diesel mill falls in the same premium space as the new Hyundai Verna. So perhaps, that’s why the base models of the Captur come relatively loaded, while its prices are expected to be similar to the Creta’s 1.6-litre variants. Same would be the case with the 1.5-litre petrol version of the Captur as well (The Creta petrol variants only come with a 1.6-litre motor).

The Renault Captur petrol could be priced in the range of Rs 11 - 12.50 lakh. Compared to this, the top-spec Duster petrol automatic is priced at Rs 10.14 lakh, while the Creta petrol is priced in the range of Rs 9.29 - 12.98 lakh (including the automatic option).

Renault Captur Diesel: Rs 13 - 14.50 lakh

Renault Captur petrol : Rs 11 - 12.50 lakh



