Renault Captur Launching On November 6

The Renault Captur is underpinned by the Duster’s B0 platform and also shares engines with it

Renault India has finally decided to launch its premium crossover, the Captur, in India on November 6, 2017. The Renault Captur will be the flagship model in Renault’s India portfolio and will be a primary rival to the Hyundai Creta.

While the Captur is expected to get multiple variants, the Indian version will be available with a top-of-the-line Platine variant exclusive to our market. The top variant features quilted leatherette upholstery, full-LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, LED fog lamps and cornering lamps, LED tail lamps, and four airbags among others. We've already driven the Captur Platine, check out our review here.

The Renault Captur shares its engine options with the Duster – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel (the 110PS version) – and both the engines are coupled only with manual transmission. Though there will be no automatic option at the time of launch, Renault has confirmed that the Captur's automatic variants are in pipeline. Check out more details here: Where Is The Renault Captur Automatic?

Vitals









Renault Captur





Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.5-litre H4K





1.5-litre dCi K9k









Power





106PS @ 5600rpm





110PS @ 4000rpm









Torque





142Nm @ 4000rpm





240Nm @ 1750rpm









Transmission





5-speed manual





6-speed manual









Expect Renault to price the Captur in the same range as the Hyundai Creta with the entry-level variant carrying a sub-Rs 10 lakh price and the top variant inching close to the Rs 14 lakh mark.