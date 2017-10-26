 Renault Captur Launching On November 6
Search

Renault Captur Launching On November 6

By: || Updated: 26 Oct 2017 09:30 PM
Renault Captur Launching On November 6

The Renault Captur is underpinned by the Duster’s B0 platform and also shares engines with it



Renault Captur



Renault India has finally decided to launch its premium crossover, the Captur, in India on November 6, 2017. The Renault Captur will be the flagship model in Renault’s India portfolio and will be a primary rival to the Hyundai Creta.



While the Captur is expected to get multiple variants, the Indian version will be available with a top-of-the-line Platine variant exclusive to our market. The top variant features quilted leatherette upholstery, full-LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, LED fog lamps and cornering lamps, LED tail lamps, and four airbags among others. We've already driven the Captur Platine, check out our review here.



The Renault Captur shares its engine options with the Duster – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel (the 110PS version) – and both the engines are coupled only with manual transmission. Though there will be no automatic option at the time of launch, Renault has confirmed that the Captur's automatic variants are in pipeline. Check out more details here: Where Is The Renault Captur Automatic?



Renault Captur



Vitals
































Renault Captur

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.5-litre H4K        

1.5-litre dCi K9k

Power

106PS @ 5600rpm

110PS @ 4000rpm

Torque          

142Nm @ 4000rpm          

240Nm @ 1750rpm         

Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual


Expect Renault to price the Captur in the same range as the Hyundai Creta with the entry-level variant carrying a sub-Rs 10 lakh price and the top variant inching close to the Rs 14 lakh mark.



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Jeep Compass Trailhawk Production Starts In India

trending now

INDIA
Amid Taj Mahal controversy; CM Yogi to visit the ...
MOVIES
Amitabh Bachchan, seven others get notice from BMC
INDIA
Abdul Karim Telgi, kingpin of fake stamp paper scam, ...